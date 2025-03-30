Yuki Tsunoda Eyes Podium for First Japanese GP With Red Bull

Coming into the 2025 season, there was a clear consensus in the paddock that Red Bull would struggle. The RB21 was not expected to be a contender for wins, let alone fight for the title. But Max Verstappen has shown that it’s possible to get the car into the podium places quite comfortably. Can Yuki Tsunoda do the same?

Tsunoda will make his debut for Red Bull next weekend in Suzuka at his home race after the Milton Keynes-based team demoted Liam Lawson to Racing Bulls. The Kiwi driver was struggling comprehensively, not being remotely close to the points. Red Bull didn’t want that, and instead brought Tsunoda in hopes of having him compete towards the front of the grid.

The Japanese driver knows it’s an incredible opportunity for him to impress not just his home fans, but also Red Bull‘s top brass to earn a long-term stint with the team.

Many have claimed that he may also struggle and eventually bite the dust. But Tsunoda is aiming big. “I don’t want to set my expectations too high, but of course I want to be on the podium at the Japanese GP,” he said at a Honda event in Tokyo. Given how his predecessor has performed, it is certainly a steep goal—something he is aware of.

A podium finish would be a dream start to life at Red Bull for Tsunoda. After all, Lawson—in his two races—didn’t even make it out of Q1 once. And in the races, he wasn’t fighting the backmarkers, way off the top 10.

For Tsunoda, pulling off such a feat against all expectations would be a bold statement to Red Bull—that they made the wrong choice by picking Lawson first.

However, the Japanese driver isn’t delusional. He knows that it’ll be a far-fetched dream regardless of what he’s eyeing. “However, I don’t think it will go so well from the start. I have to understand the car first and gradually discover how it compares to the Racing Bulls,” he added.

For now, his aim is to familiarize himself with how the RB21 works and why his predecessor struggled so much with it.

“Once I feel more comfortable and enjoy the car, I think the results will come quickly. If that means I’m on the podium, that would be fantastic,” the 24-year-old admitted.

What if Tsunoda follows in Lawson’s footsteps?

Tsunoda is determined to avoid Lawson’s fate. But given Red Bull’s high-pressure environment—and how previous drivers like Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Nyck de Vries were unceremoniously dropped—many wouldn’t be surprised if the team eventually breaks Tsunoda too.

Red Bull’s driver management has faced heavy criticism lately, with even Max Verstappen expressing discontent over Lawson’s dismissal after just two races.

the post max liked… pretty much confirming max didn’t agree with the switch the red bull drama is drama-ing pic.twitter.com/3QvO9WgvKb — clara (@leclercsletters) March 27, 2025

But if Tsunoda struggles like Lawson did, what can Red Bull even do? Unlike in the past, they no longer have the depth in their talent pool to try other candidates. The only F1-ready option is Isack Hadjar, who debuted just two races ago and is almost certain to face his own challenges at Racing Bulls.

For both Red Bull and Tsunoda, the best-case scenario is that he settles in quickly and consistently delivers solid points—even if not podiums.