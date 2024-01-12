Guenther Steiner Robbed of Basic Decency in Haas Split After 8 Years of Loyal Service

While a certain section of people celebrated the axing of Guenther Steiner from the Haas F1 team, most fans and experts were not happy to see the Italian engineer leave the team he helped mold for eight years. For those in favor of the move, the argument was about the need for a change in the team’s leadership role after another poor season in the sport, finishing dead last in the constructors’ championship.

The worst part for Steiner was the fact that the 58-year-old did not get a chance to say goodbye to the team in a proper farewell. Given Haas’ lack of involvement in the team’s workings and the management’s inability to secure an increased investment to improve the team’s workings, a new conversation is taking shape in the form of people questioning how long can the team sustain without enough money.

The team buys most of their parts from Ferrari and then has little left to invest elsewhere. As such, the best they can do is bring one major update in a season, and it ends up serving little purpose.

Per a report from Formu1a.uno, Gene Haas believes his team has the resources to produce better results and also has “good equipment that a lot of other teams don’t have.” As such, the 71-year-old claims it is embarrassing for him that his team could not do better.

With Ayao Komatsu taking charge of the team, the core problem remains the same – a major lack of investment in Haas. Given the same, the popular opinion remains Haas will once again finish dead last in the rankings, giving way to immense scrutiny and a negative spotlight on social media.

Fans unhappy with the treatment of Guenther Steiner at Haas

Following a split under controversial circumstances and the seemingly non-addressing of the core problem of investment, fans of Steiner took to X (formerly Twitter) to confront Gene Haas over his stubbornness.

One fan pointed out how it took Haas 8 years to realize winning in F1 wasn’t easy while another wondered how much longer will it take for them to realize it isn’t cheap either.

F1 broadcaster Will Buxton also took to X to highlight the significant disappointment of the fans, despite a leadership turnover becoming the norm of F1.

On the topic of a lack of investment from and for Haas, one fan wrote Andretti needs to oust the team. While another claimed the latest move will lead to the end of the team’s days in F1.

While a leadership change might bring a fresh perspective within the Haas camp, the team’s core problem remains the same. Should they fail to address the elephant in the room and continue operating on a broken model, it is only a matter of time before the team goes up for sale and ownership switches hands.