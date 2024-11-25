Max Verstappen’s 4-Year Title Streak Features Never-Before-Seen Variety in Runners-Up

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

At the age of 27, Max Verstappen shares the table with some of F1’s greatest drivers, and further cemented his place there by winning Championship number four in Las Vegas on Saturday. However, there is something unique about the titles he has won — he has had to fend off four distinct drivers each time.

In 2021, Verstappen‘s main challenger was Lewis Hamilton, who of course, finished P2. 2022 and 2023 saw Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez respectively in that position, whereas this season, it looks likely that Lando Norris will be second.

“Max vs the World,” analyst Daniel Valente, who shared this stat on X (formerly Twitter), wrote as a caption.

This is unprecedented in F1, highlighting two key points. First, it showcases Verstappen’s remarkable dominance, as he successfully fended off challenges from four top drivers on the grid. Second, it underscores the intense competitiveness of the field behind him.

Max Verstappen’s 4 straight drivers’ titles will likely all have a different driver & team duo as runner-up. ’24: Lando Norris (McLaren)

’23: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

’22: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

’21: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) That’s never happened before. Max vs. the world. pic.twitter.com/mgls36MDUs — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) November 25, 2024

Admittedly, Verstappen’s triumphs in 2022 and 2023 were rather one-sided, and there wasn’t much of a challenge. However, the fact that there was always someone different in his rearview mirror, is a staggering fact.

This is very different from the eras of Hamilton or Michael Schumacher‘s dominance, who had very consistent rivals, at least for a select period of time. For instance, during Hamilton’s early Mercedes successes, it was Nico Rosberg chasing him. From 2017 onwards, it would be either Sebastian Vettel or Valtteri Bottas later, after Ferrari (Vettel’s team) had a downfall. But never four drivers in four seasons.

Verstappen, after a P5 finish in Vegas, opened up an unassailable 63-point lead over Norris. However, there is still no certainty about the McLaren driver finishing P2 yet.

After Vegas, Norris is only 21 points ahead of Leclerc. With a great finish to 2024, the Monegasque could alter this stat and make Verstappen’s four consecutive titles seem like a more human achievement.