Max Verstappen’s “Beautiful” Call of Duty Character Gets Jos Verstappen’s Seal of Approval

Max Verstappen is a full-time F1 driver and a part-time sim racer and gamer. The Dutchman plans on pursuing a career in sim racing after his F1 career. Verstappen also loves streaming and can be found on Twitch playing iRacing or Call of Duty with friends. The Red Bull driver showed his father his CoD character and got the seal of approval.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Verstappen proudly shows off his CoD character as he said, “Here look, that’s my character in Call of Duty.” Jos Verstappen replied, “Well, that looks nice. That’s a nice guy”. The Red Bull driver then showed his phone to the camera asking, “Beautiful, isn’t it?”

max proudly showing off his ✨pretty ✨ cod character pic.twitter.com/1J5pIzHqMS — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) August 8, 2024

Verstappen asked the crew to not show the name to blur it out else he’d be flooded with friend requests. The Dutchman then showed his username to his father as he asked Jos to read the text in yellow. Verstappen Sr jokingly added, “Now dad has to zoom in because reading is no longer possible.”

The former Benetton driver stated that CoD is his son’s way of venting. The Dutchman was recently criticized for his bedtime routine as he was racing in the sim until late at night just before the Hungarian GP. However, Verstappen ignored the comments and asked his critics to buzz off.

Verstappen was also criticized for his explicit radio messages and behavior during the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 26-year-old was vocal about his frustration. Some believe that sim racing or playing games may have tired the Red Bull driver and was a cause behind his frustrated self.

What many fail to understand is that Verstappen is a true racer at heart. The sim racing or the CoD gameplay is the Dutchman’s way of winding off or venting the frustration.

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner don’t have a problem with Verstappen’s late-night gaming shenanigans. The championship leader is a grown-up and knows what’s best for him.

Verstappen currently owns the team Redline Racing and takes part in sim racing events with them. The Dutchman plans on promoting young sim racing talent and helping them make a move to the real world of motorsport.