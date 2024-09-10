Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet Talks About Single Parenting Struggles

As a popular Brazilian model, Kelly Piquet regularly attends numerous fashion events throughout the year. However, her absence from New York Fashion Week raised several questions. Piquet addressed them on Instagram, explaining that she missed the event because of her daughter, Penelope.

The 35-year-old said, “A lot of DMs asking why I’m not at NYFW and the short answer is: a very anxious little girl [Penelope] starts school today (!!!) and it was my utmost priority to stay with her during this very important time.”

Piquet gave birth to Penelope in 2019 when she was in a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. A few months later, Piquet broke up with the Russian and in 2020, began dating Max Verstappen, with whom she now lives in Monaco. Penelope stays with them, and Verstappen has developed a strong bond with her, but the Dutchman is away racing for the majority of the year. This leaves Piquet in charge of taking care of Penelope for the most part.

Since it’s her daughter’s first year of school, it’s understandable why Piquet missed the New York event, which holds significant importance in the fashion world. Piquet stated that her priority is her daughter and she only has herself to rely upon as a “single parent”.

She added that she must give Penelope the emotional support she needs and prepare and organize everything for her. The Brazilian model doesn’t mind “if it means saying no to multiple paying jobs and trips.” She said,

“That’s a sacrifice as a parent that needs to be made and I will never think twice.”

On the other hand, despite making Penelope a part of his family, Verstappen insists that he doesn’t intend to replace Kvyat as a father. “It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has,” Verstappen said in an interview with Time in 2023.