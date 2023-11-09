“I’m Not the Father, That’s Not the Aim”: Max Verstappen Clarifies Relationship With Kelly Piquet’s Daughter Penelope

Max Verstappen has been going through a happy phase at the moment in his life. This is a result of his incredible dominance and record-breaking performances in the 2023 season. However, Verstappen attributes a large portion of his outstanding on-track achievements to a happy home life. Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet. Though the couple shares a close bond, it’s interesting to note that the Red Bull ace also has a deep connection with her four-year-old daughter, Penelope Kvyat. However, there has been speculation about the character of their relationship and the extent of their bond, which the Red Bull driver has now clarified.

In a recent interview with Time.com, Verstappen talked about the intricate details of his life. Even though most of it was still about his work life, his personal life was also addressed in the interview. Verstappen talked candidly about his connection with Penelope Kvyat, citing their frequent appearances together as two adorable people. For instance, the four-year-old was recently seen interfering with Max Verstappen’s Twitch livestream, where the two were seen hugging.

Regarding the relationship, there has been a lot of public debate over whether Max Verstappen is Penelope’s father. However, the three-time winner has now refuted this assertion, making it clear that he is not attempting to take the place of her biological father, Daniil Kvyat.

He said,” I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.” After listening to Verstappen’s remarks, it is apparent that he simply wants to strengthen the relationship by showing Penelope a great deal of love and devotion rather than attempting to force it.

What ambitions does Max Verstappen have in mind for starting a family?

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen began dating in 2020, although the sources claim that their relationship wasn’t formally announced until 2021. The pair have now been together for almost three years and have a mutual desire to become parents.

While Piquet herself hopes to have more children, the three-time champion Max Verstappen intends to raise children and provide them with the freedom to pick their own path in life. In an interview with the Dutch publisher De Limburger, the Dutchman stated, I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that’s fine.”

Even though the couple clearly has a close bond, what really counts is how the Dutchman has been preparing to get along with Penelope. Considering this, when questioned about his role as a father in Penelope’s life, Verstappen responded that he somehow attempted to be his best self. He explained that although he now enjoys and has fun with the four-year-old, building the relationship at first was a challenging process.