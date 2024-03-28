Sebastian Vettel Could Not Believe Lewis Hamilton’s Move to Ferrari – “I Thought It Wasn’t True”

The news of Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari took most aback in the F1 community. Several fans and experts could not believe the news that the seven-time world champion had indeed moved away from Mercedes despite signing a contract extension just the year before. One among them was Sebastian Vettel, who just like most fans “thought” the news “wasn’t true.”

Speaking about this, Vettel recently told Sky Sports Germany, as per F1 Maximaal, “I was very skeptical at first because I thought it wasn’t true.” The rumors of Hamilton’s potential move to Maranello first surfaced in 2023. However, after a few weeks, the rumors died down once the Briton renewed his contract with Mercedes.

Only once Hamilton, Ferrari, and Mercedes had confirmed the blockbuster news about the Briton’s transfer did Vettel go on to congratulate the 39-year-old. The former F1 driver from Germany said, “But then it turned out to be true, and I’m very happy for him (Hamilton). I then sent him a message”.

Vettel then also revealed that he continues to remain in touch with Hamilton. The duo had brilliant rivalries in F1 for over a decade.

Most of their close battles against each other came when Hamilton was driving for Mercedes and Vettel was racing for Ferrari. Since Vettel has driven for the Prancing Horse, he also revealed some of the difficulties the Briton can face when he moves to Maranello in 2025.

Sebastian Vettel on the difficulties Lewis Hamilton can expect at Ferrari

Despite all the experience that Lewis Hamilton has in Formula 1, Sebastian Vettel believes switching to a new team is always difficult. The German emphasized that the new team not only has a new set of people, but also a completely new environment, and new rules and regulations. Therefore, it takes time for anyone to get accustomed to them.

As for Hamilton, he always wanted to drive for Ferrari, and his dream will come true next year. During one of his interviews, the Briton shared that his wish dates back to his childhood when he used to play the F1 video game. Hamilton revealed that he used to race as Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with the Maranello-based team that starts in 2025. With this, he parts ways with the Silver Arrows after racing for them for 12 years since his arrival from McLaren in 2013.