Max Verstappen’s NFL Prospects Brought to Light by Sergio Perez During His Dallas Cowboys Visit

Red Bull star Sergio Perez visited the facilities of the NFL team Dallas Cowboys during his visit to Texas ahead of next week’s Austrian GP. There, Perez spoke about how F1 and American Football overlap, but what fans were most interested in, was his and Max Verstappen’s abilities when it comes to the USA’s most popular sport. Perez gave a surprising answer when asked about Verstappen’s chances of succeeding in the NFL.

The last F1 race of the 2023 season took place in Canada, and with a week’s break before they head to Austria, the drivers chose to do different things to unwind. For Perez, a visit to the Ford Center in Dallas was on the cards. Ford will enter into a partnership with Red Bull for F1 engines from 2026 onwards, and Perez visited the Dallas Cowboys for this particular reason.

The Cowboys are one of the most valuable sports teams in the world with a valuation of $5,600,000,000. Perez was in awe of the infrastructure he witnessed at the facilities. He also lauded just how strategically the teams in the NFL approach their games, just like F1 drivers.

Sergio Perez reveals Max Verstappen’s NFL skills

Perez was talking to the Dallas Cowboys TV host Kyle Youmans, in an interview that was posted on their Twitter account. There, he spoke about his time in Dallas, and how much he was enjoying behind-the-scenes access into the world-class facilities. However, things got interesting when Youmans asked who the better NFL player would be between Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez chose a diplomatic approach to tackle this question. He feels that Verstappen would do better in an attacking position. Ricciardo, meanwhile would be better suited to a defensive role. Youmans then asked Perez how he thinks he would do in the NFL.

“I’ll be in attacking. I like scoring,” the 33-year-old said. Youmans seemed particularly pleased with this answer. Watching Perez and Verstappen leading the attacking line of the 5-time Superbowl champions is something he would ‘love’ to see.

Daniel Ricciardo’s love for the NFL

Among three Red Bull drivers who were mentioned in the segment, it is clear that Daniel Ricciardo is the biggest NFL fan of them all. In the past, Ricciardo spoke to many sources, including ESPN and highlighted his love for the sport. He is a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, Perez and Verstappen aren’t really known for their love of American Football. Both Red Bull stars are more into soccer, which they claimed to follow more closely. Regardless, the NFL being one of the more popular sports in the US means that F1 stars are warming up to it, and taking more interest.