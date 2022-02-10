Super Bowl weather 2022: What is the weather forecast for Super Bowl 56?

Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and the Bengals might just be the hottest Super Bowl ever. Here is what weather to expect for the big game on Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

What will the weather be like during Super Bowl 56.

With a projected temperature of 86 degrees, the game on Sunday might be the hottest Super Bowl in NFL history. The hottest game temperature in history was 84 degrees at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Super Bowl VII in January of 1973. So this might just top that.

“Despite the fact that the calendar reads early February, the region is expected to record temperatures ranging from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit from Wednesday through Sunday,” AccuWeather said. High temperatures in Los Angeles in early February typically are in the mid-60s.

Additionally, people have often said that the stadium gets hotter under SoFi Stadium’s translucent roof, so heat could play an important factor. Especially since LA Rams will play in their home stadium and be acclimatized to the climate, whereas the Cincinnatti Bengals will come from the harsh coldness of Ohio.

Sunset is expected to be around half-time.

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championship. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

