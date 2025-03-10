“NFL Offseason > NBA Regular Season”: Fans Stunned as Teams Splash $897.5 Million on 10 Players in Blockbuster Deals

Thursday Night Football may occasionally feature less-than-stellar teams, but most times, it attracts more eyeballs than other sports. And during the season, Sundays and Mondays are dominated by the league’s numerous contests. This Sunday didn’t showcase the on-field talents of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase. Despite this, the NFL still controlled social media conversation.

Advertisement

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, more than 10 players received “big-money deals” on the eve of free agency.

This chaos will only continue over the next week, when Sam Darnold, Khalil Mack and Chris Godwin – among others – earn new contracts. Fans are excited to see what unfolds. While some compared the money reaching players’ pockets to that of NBA free agency, another social media user took things further. They claimed the “NFL offseason [is greater than the] NBA regular season.”

NFL offseason > NBA regular season — Bella (@JumpGirlBella) March 10, 2025

If this ain’t the truest thing I’ve seen all day hahaha — B12 (@BBart4Prez) March 10, 2025

Yess frrr — Hanzla (@hanzla3025) March 10, 2025

Many people agreed, but one added a caveat.

Unless you’re a cowboys fan — Mark johnson (@Magicfreak2Mark) March 10, 2025

Dallas may not burn some cash in free agency, but other teams definitely will. Early indications are that Darnold will replace Geno Smith for the Seattle Seahawks. But following their trade of D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s possible Darnold changes course and lands in the Steel City. His decision could dictate where Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston spend the 2025 campaign.

Names to watch for early in free agency

Fans should expect players to start signing almost immediately after the league’s legal tampering period opens at 12:00 p.m. E.T. tomorrow. Last year, the Chicago Bears and D’Andre Swift agreed to a three-year contract approximately 20 minutes into the legal tampering period (they clearly worked out all the details of the contract in that short time frame).

Quarterbacks are the biggest pieces on the market, but there are many notable names available at other positions. This is particularly true at wide receiver. Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins are all on the wrong side of 30, but were once superstars in the league. They’re hoping to show they’ve got fuel left in the tank during the 2025 campaign.

The two biggest defensive free agents, according to CBS Sports’ rankings, won the Super Bowl a season ago. Edge rusher Josh Sweat (No. 3 overall free agent) and defensive lineman Milton Williams (No. 6 overall) are projected to land contracts worth almost $20 million per year. If Spotrac is correct about this, the Philadelphia Eagles will receive great compensatory selections in 2026.

At linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders standout Robert Spillane may quickly find a new home. The same could be said for veteran Dre Greenlaw, who famously tore his Achilles in Super Bowl LXIII, and former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons. Meanwhile, eight cornerbacks are among CBS Sports’ top 50 free agents:

D.J. Reed (No. 8 overall)

Carlton Davis (No. 12 overall)

Charvarius Ward (No. 18 overall)

Byron Murphy (No. 24 overall)

Rasul Douglas (No. 28 overall)

Mike Jackson (No. 30 overall)

Paulsen Adebo (No. 33 overall)

Asante Samuel Jr. (No. 46 overall)

Running backs Nick Chubb, Najee Harris, J.K. Dobbins, Javonte Williams and Rico Dowdle round out the best of the best available in terms of skill position talent. On the offensive line, guard Will Fries (No. 15 overall) and tackle Cam Robinson (No. 17 overall) sit atop the free agent board.