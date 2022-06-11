“Conversations are happening between Fernando Alonso and Ferrari”– Former F1 champion can compete for Ferrari in LeMans 2023

Fernando Alonso can return with Ferrari in 2023 as the Prancing Horses are eyeing to return in the 24hours LeMans race.

In the early part of the last decade, Fernando Alonso was the face of Ferrari. The Spaniard led the every title challenge for them till the end of his stay.

It’s been seven years since Alonso left Ferrari. Since then he has gone to represent other teams both in F1 and out of F1 and has also returned to the sport.

But now, according to 20minutos, the former world champion could return with Ferrari in 2023. On Friday, Ferrari announced that they would be returning to LeMans’ hypercar series.

Thus, the first contender to represent Ferrari in the historic competition is Alonso. The 40-year-old driver has already won the competition twice and could be lured by Ferrari if he doesn’t have a seat with Alpine in 2023.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton describes beating Fernando Alonso as a rookie

How Oscar Piastri can push out Fernando Alonso?

Oscar Piastri who rose from the ranks of Alpine’s academy went on to win the F2 championship in 2021. The Australian race driver for 2022 settled with the reserve driver role at Alpine.

However, for how long the French team can afford to keep the hottest F1 prospect on the sidelines. Therefore, to give him his due F1 break, Alpine could axe Alonso for 2023, even though the Spaniard is willing to spend a couple more years in the sport.

Currently, as the reports hint, Alpine is negotiating with Williams to have Piastri for 2023. If things turn out the way intended, Alonso might see another year in F1. Otherwise, he could be without a seat in F1.

RUMOUR: Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel believes Oscar Piastri has signed a contract to compete in F1 next season, replacing Nicholas Latifi at Williams. [https://t.co/sO8zHEdVUv] — F24 (@Formula24hrs) June 9, 2022

And that could force him to be in LeMans with Ferrari, which he has already won twice. Or Alonso could also give another shot at IndyCar, where he is yet to win Indy500 and have his crown jewel.

Also read: Fernando Alonso will set longest Formula 1 career record in Azerbaijan