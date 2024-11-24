“Maybe We’ll Cancel the Race”: Toto Wolff Quips About Projected ‘Tough Race’ in Qatar

Mercedes entered the 2024 Las Vegas GP with cautious optimism about their chances of winning and came out with a 1-2 finish. But can the Silver Arrows follow it up with another stellar outing next weekend in Qatar? Toto Wolff doesn’t think so.

The Mercedes Team Principal spoke about the conditions in Las Vegas suiting the W15. The temperatures went down below 50ºF, which for most teams meant struggles with heating up the tires and getting the grip.

For Mercedes, however, it was perfect. The colder weather suited their tires more, which in turn helped George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to drive flawlessly.

“George managed it the whole time. I think he was twelve seconds ahead before Lewis charged,” Wolff said to ORF after the race.

However, the weather in Lusail, Qatar, will not be nearly as cold as it was in Las Vegas. As of now, the lowest temperature forecasted for the weekend is 64ºF, which will bring other players into the game.

Wolff expects a difficult outing in the penultimate race of the 2024 campaign, which is why he quipped, “Maybe we’ll cancel the race.” Mercedes, however, would definitely not give up.

The Brackley-based team’s season has been full of inconsistencies, but their performance in Las Vegas showed what they are capable of when things work in their favor. It will also be Hamilton’s second-last race for the team, and after a P2 finish in Las Vegas, the 39-year-old would be itching to sign off with a victory.

Mercedes are out of reach in the Constructors’ Championship title as they are 130 points behind third-placed Red Bull. So, in terms of prize money, there isn’t a lot to play for. However, to build up confidence for 2025, a strong end to the season could be pivotal.