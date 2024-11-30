McLaren Boss Laughs Off Novak Djokovic’s Question on Their Pit Stop Secrets

Novak Djokovic graced the F1 paddock on Friday at the Lusail International Circuit and was invited by McLaren over to their team garage. Inquisitive as ever, Djokovic engaged in conversations with Lando Norris, Andrea Stella, and other team members before the drivers took to the track for FP1, ahead of the Qatar GP.

Djokovic had several questions, the most interesting of which was: “What determines a pit stop? When do you decide to come in?”

Team Principal Stella, presumably surprised, laughed in response. “That’s a good question,” he said, as the McLaren cameras cut out. Of course, there was no reason for Stella to withhold the basics of pit-stops from the 24-time Grand Slam winner. However, maybe because it took time to explain, the McLaren social media team decided to not have it recorded and published on Instagram.

In reality, a driver could have to pit at any time during the Grand Prix. Normally, teams come up with strategies that predetermine when it would be the best time for them to change their tires.

Based on the number of times they plan on stopping, the strategy team devises these run plans. In most races in F1 nowadays, teams go for either a one-stop or a two-stop race. Other than that, F1 drivers could also have to pit for unforeseen incidents that might have caused damage to their cars or tires.

Djokovic also wanted to know about F1 cars and how drivers adapt to them. Norris, one of the best on the grid, told the Serbian that it takes time. “You have to drive quicker, but sometimes you have to drive slower to go quicker,” the 25-year-old said.

For Norris, the Qatar GP weekend went off to a great start, as he secured pole position for the sprint race on Saturday. Djokovic may have been in the McLaren garage watching on, as he learned more about the sport from some of the best minds in the business.