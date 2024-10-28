McLaren Driver Claims Max Verstappen Is “Frustrated” Despite Leading Championship Fight by a Mile

Max Verstappen’s Mexico City GP turned out to be a difficult 71-lap ordeal, filled with nervy moments, sub-par pace, and multiple time penalties. He finished P6 — poor by his high standards — which also reduced the points advantage he had over his direct title rival, Lando Norris.

After Mexico, Verstappen is now 47 points ahead of the McLaren driver. Although he should have enough margin to retain his World Championship with just four races remaining, he may still feel frustrated, at least according to Formula E driver Sam Bird.

Bird, who drives for McLaren in Formula E, insisted that the RB20’s performances have taken a toll on Verstappen’s mood. “Right now, he’s got the third fastest car. It’s not a race-winning car and I think he’s really frustrated by this,” he said on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag Podcast.

He added that even though Verstappen would probably still win the Drivers’ Championship, he wouldn’t like being “this far off the pace”.

What Bird was talking about was very evident in Mexico last weekend, where a desperate-looking Verstappen got his elbows out to defend against Norris — rather aggressively. He got a 20-second time penalty as a result, which limited him to a P6 finish, four places behind Norris.

Has Verstappen’s driving gotten more aggressive?

Verstappen has a reputation for being overly aggressive, a trait he developed during his early days in F1. However, Bird argued that it would be incorrect to say he has become more aggressive during his title battle with Norris.

“I think it’s just that Verstappen has always driven like this…” he said.

Bird’s suggestion wasn’t entirely off the mark, considering Verstappen’s driving during the 2021 season. Engaged in a high-stakes clash for the world title, the Red Bull driver did everything he could to prevent Lewis Hamilton from gaining an advantage, even if it meant landing his car on top of Hamilton’s.

Zak Brown on the penalties to Max today: “Let the stewards do their thing. They did a good job today.” [@SkySportsF1] — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) October 27, 2024

However, Bird noted that drivers this year have made it clear they will not accept Verstappen’s style of driving, something they collectively discussed in Austin.

Divebombing on the inside to gain an advantage by pushing another driver off track — a classic Verstappen move — will no longer be tolerated. However, the Dutchman has also stated that he may not change anything in his racing style.