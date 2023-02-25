McLaren F1 Sponsors: Formula 1 team compromises with car weight to keep 40+ advertisers happy

The weight of the car is one of the most crucial factors of an F1 car. Even the slightest bit of weight has a major impact on the performance of the car. But the McLaren F1 team does not seem to mind the weight as it has compromised 190g just for the advertisers.

In simple terms, the weight makes the car slower. If some cars are lower than the minimum weight they add ballast to get the allowed limit. Even the drivers are required to maintain a certain weight according to the car.

But since the McLaren F1 team has 40+ sponsors, the team has come up with a technology that will help them advertise all their brands but it also adds weight to the car.

McLaren will rotate its 40+ sponsors

The Woking-based team came up with an innovative idea to advertise the brands. F1 journalist Joe Pompliano revealed that the team has introduced Kindle technology.

This technology will allow the team to rotate their sponsors every 45 seconds throughout the course of the race.

The installation of this technology adds 190g to the car. The panel is placed right next to the halo and will allow the team to manually rotate the brands. The team is experimenting with the placement of the panel on the helmets as well.

McLaren’s F1 team has 40+ sponsors. So they are introducing kindle technology on the car that allows them to rotate sponsors every 45 seconds throughout the course of a race. The panel weighs just 190g, and they are testing the same tech on helmets.pic.twitter.com/w1iO1TSbf4 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 23, 2023

Will brands pay a premium amount for more TV time?

Well, it remains to be seen. But there is a possibility that if McLaren carries on with this panel, the advertisers would like to do everything they can to get more attention.

Especially if the Woking-based team rises through the grid from P10 to P1 and catches more TV time. The advertisers might pay more money for themselves to have more screen time.

Currently, McLaren does not seem to be in good health after the final day of testing. The team even admitted that they have failed to hit the development targets with their 2023 challenger.

