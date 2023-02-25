Four-Worded Mercedes Confession Should Sound Alarm Bells for Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Pre-season testing is underway in Bahrain, and all eyes are on the top three teams. However, Mercedes have the spotlight on them. On a journey to redemption, Lewis Hamilton and the Silver Arrows have a lot to look forward to. But, they aren’t too sure.

On the second day of testing, George Russell’s W14 came to a halt. Bad news for everyone involved. This only builds the pressure on Mercedes, who have the weight of two seasons on their shoulders.

Toto Wolff makes a concerning revelation

The obvious cause behind Russell’s red flag was the hydraulic failure that brought the car to a halt. However, whispers of a second problem- loss of downforce in the front axle, made their rounds of the paddock.

When questioned about this second mysterious problem, Wolff remained clueless. “We’re a bit lost…” he confessed, “as we don’t know where we stand right now.”

The Mercedes men in the garage couldn’t solve the mystery either, being forced to burn the midnight oil with their challenger to get to the bottom of the problem.

The sudden end of the session for Mercedes comes at a heavy price. Only having locked in 26 laps, they lost 90 minutes of opportunity and data collection in the process.

However, the Brackley team has one more day to step back and reassess themselves. With Red Bull and Ferrari still looking strong as the frontrunners for the season, Mercedes will have to get everything right to get a fair shot in front.

Lewis Hamilton called for an emergency meeting

With just a week to go before Lewis Hamilton and George Russell face the lights, Mercedes has just one final Hail Mary to start the season strong. Otherwise, are we in for another round of W-13 pain?

After a bad second day at Bahrain, the Mercedes trio had to gather for an emergency meeting. This “unplanned” meeting could be a sign of trouble at Mercedes, with reliability issues knocking at their doors so early in the season. However, there is still hope. With the countdown to the first race on, there is immense pressure building up, and if there’s one thing that’s certain- Mercedes isn’t one to give up without a fight.

Will the phoenix finally rise from the ashes? Or has Red Bull started its new reign? Or maybe, just maybe, it’s the year of the Horse in F1 this season. So many questions, and many possibilities- 7 days till we find the answers.