McLaren F1 X McLaren P1: British Automaker Teases McLaren W1 That Gets the Best of Both Worlds

McLaren Automotive just dropped a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the launch date of their new sportscar which will be called McLaren W1. However, the biggest takeaway from the video clip is the ambitious tall claim they’ve made about the car.

The McLaren W1 will be revealed to the public on October 6th, 2024 at 13:00 BST [8:00 AM EST]. This date will also mark the 50th anniversary of McLaren winning its first constructors’ championship in Formula 1.

McLaren is claiming that the W1 is going to be a fusion of the philosophies of their Formula 1 car and the iconic McLaren P1, both of which they said are born out of their World Championship mindset. The caption on X read;

“McLaren F1 and McLaren P1™. Two of the most iconic cars ever made, born from our World Championship mindset. October 6 13:00 BST. McLaren W1.”

However, the video did not give away any specific details about what elements the new McLaren W1 will borrow from both of those cars, leaving fans with much anticipation for the launch date. But what is certain is that if the W1 is based on this year’s F1 car, it is going to have loads of performance as the MCL38 has clearly been the class of the field and the outright fastest car for most of the season.

According to various reports, the new McLaren W1 is reported to have a hybrid powertrain, featuring a new V-8 engine and an electric component using a lightweight battery. The W1’s powertrain is expected to produce approximately 1,200 horsepower with an estimated cost of $2.2 million and a limited production of less than 400 units.

