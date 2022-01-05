"McLaren...Ferrari, Alpine winning a race" - Zak Brown highlights his favourite moments from the path-breakingly popular 2021 F1 season

“McLaren…Ferrari, Alpine winning a race” – McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown is delighted with the success of the 2021 season, and what it means for the sport going forward this decade.

The 2021 F1 season was a blockbuster in every which way, fittingly deserving the tag of being the most popular and exciting in the sport’s seven-decade glorious history.

No wonder, McLaren boss Zak Brown is delighted with how it went, and has highlighted races where teams apart from Mercedes and Red Bull accomplished as his favourites.

“I think Monza when McLaren finished one-two was awesome. In all seriousness, I think it was an unbelievable year up and down the grid.

“I think as you go down the grid from McLaren…Ferrari, Alpine winning a race, our one-two, and podiums.

“I think that was been really exciting and I would imagine that Monza was probably one of the more popular podiums for the sport.

“It has been a long time coming so I think that is where you have had different teams win and you have had some surprises.”

The Netflix x Formula 1 effect

Streaming giants Netflix has played a stupendous role in helping F1 reach out to younger audiences globally, with its docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’.

Brown is optimistic this, along with the new race in Miami and the updated car and regulations will make Formula 1 grander than ever before in the seasons to come.

“Netflix continues to do a wonderful job, so when you put it all together, I think Formula 1 has never been more exciting.

“And I am anticipating with the new rules, with Miami coming along, the continuation of Netflix, the closer competition, I think what we are seeing now is Formula 1 at its best and I actually think it will get better.”

