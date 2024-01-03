McLaren Has the Strongest Duo on the Grid to Compete With Red Bull in 2024

With the 2024 F1 season fast approaching, speculation is high about who can be the team to finally dethrone Red Bull at the zenith of the sport. According to F1 experts at The Race, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has the best shot at challenging them, if they can have the right car underneath them.

While discussing the 2024 line-up for McLaren, Ben Anderson said, “McLaren’s driver duo is simply the strongest in the current field.”

His colleague, Matt Beer added, “If you look at pure potential you can really argue that McLaren has the best duo in the field.”

On paper, the duo of Norris and Piastri seem like a relatively inexperienced combination to take on Max Verstappen. However, in 2023, the duo showed how well they can match up to the challenge, if provided with a fast car. Norris has often seemed like the one to challenge Verstappen, toe-to-toe, and Piastri even fended off the Dutchman during the Qatar GP sprint race to bag his maiden win.

In 2023, after getting their hands on a rejuvenated MCL60, the combination of Norris and Piastri stood on the podium a solid 9 times. Norris took the head-to-head record with 7 podium finishes this year while his rookie teammate, Piastri managed an impressive 2-podium season.

Cracks could develop at McLaren as they vie for championship battle with Red Bull in 2024

After enduring an under-firing MCL60 in the first half of the season, the Woking team hit gold at the Austrian GP with an updated floor, sidepods and engine cover. Since then, on more than one occasion, they have fielded the second-fastest car on the grid.

Naturally, with the developmental route they’ve taken and the induction of a bespoke wind-tunnel at their sole disposal, the iconic British team is expected to fight for wins in the 2024 season.

While Piastri and Norris have not exactly been fighting for wins this year, they have been fairly close. This led to a few tense moments on the pit wall and the team radio comms. If the 2024 predictions are true and McLaren are indeed going to fight at the very front of the field, Norris and Piastri could develop some tension between them.

Currently, however, the duo of Norris and Piastri seem to be maintaining a cordial relationship with each other.