“We’re the Marketing Team”: Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on McLaren’s Merch Selling Spree

McLaren’s rise to the top has not only been on the track but also in terms of popularity. The team’s merchandize sales are higher than ever, highlighting the impressive work done by its marketing team. However, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri consider themselves the main reasons behind this success

Piastri and Norris were part of an interview with Carfest, where the host told them that McLaren sold more merchandize than the rest of the teams in F1 combined. Piastri was surprised but decided to trust his claim and went on to talk about the progress McLaren made since the start of 2023 when they were the slowest team on the grid.

With constant development, and hard work behind the scenes, McLaren turned into a powerhouse in 2024, and Piastri and Norris’ popularity helped support for the Woking-based squad skyrocket. “We sell a load of merchandize and make a load of money, basically,” Norris stated.

Piastri, with a smirk, added, “We aren’t just drivers, we’re the marketing team, too.”

Collaborating with great lifestyle brands offers a brilliant opportunity for our fans to express their love for the sport away from the racing action – and this one’s a winner. Delighted to work with the iconic denim brand @LEVIS and launch our first McLaren Racing Collection. pic.twitter.com/TSEYQEnHsD — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) June 27, 2024

McLaren is just eight points behind Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship standings. If they manage to finish ahead of the Milton Keynes-based team, it would be their first title since 1998. With almost all eyes in F1 on the papaya outfit, their sales have likely seen a boost, because a significant portion of the fanbase rallies behind them in their quest for the crown.

Norris himself could benefit from learning from McLaren’s sales team to help sell more merchandize of his own.

Norris’ business ventures

Putting the money he makes from F1 to good use for himself, Norris became the owner of several big business. His merch store, called the ‘Lando Norris Store‘ has become a popular choice among F1 fans, a lot of whom make regular purchases.

Norris is also the founder and owner of his lifestyle brand ‘Quadrant‘, which also includes some of the most famous internet personalities from the UK. Founded just 3.5 years ago, Quadrant raised a seven-figure income in January 2024, and Norris added YouTube WillNE as a co-founder of the company.

Quadrant’s merchandise also contributes to Norris’ overall business earnings.

“my good friend and new co-owner willne” YEAHHH BABY MY FAVOURITE BOYS pic.twitter.com/9UwXa4wXhn — leo ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི (@CHROMELANDO) January 22, 2024

Norris reportedly earns $20 million a year from his McLaren contract, but the money he draws in from his businesses and investments, likely adds more to his yearly figure.

In addition to the Bristol-born driver, stars like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon also have their merchandise brands. Many drivers are also involved in the alcohol industry and other ventures, building diverse business empires.