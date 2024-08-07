McLaren Have No Need for Adrian Newey: “Couldn’t Be Happier”

Known for his unmatched skills in designing championship-winning Formula 1 cars, Adrian Newey became a highly sought-after man the moment his availability became known for 2025. While many teams have expressed interest in signing him, McLaren believes they do not need the 65-year-old on their side.

Confident in the current strength of his team, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said, “We’re not going to sign Adrian. I’m very happy with the team. Adrian is a great friend, a huge talent, resume second to none. But with what we have in place here, I couldn’t be happier. We can get the job done.”

While McLaren may not be keen on signing him, Newey is unlikely to be short on offers. However, it depends on his plans for the future about whether he wants to continue in F1. The British aerodynamicist had stated at the time of leaving Red Bull that he was keen to take some time off to relax, having been a part of F1 for the past many decades.

As for McLaren, they are perhaps not keen on signing Newey as they have an excellent team that has helped them close the performance deficit to reigning champions Red Bull. The man who has been key in helping Mclaren turn their fortunes around has been Andrea Stella, who the Woking-based outfit appointed as their team principal in December 2022.

Soon after signing Stella, McLaren also made some other high-profile signings in the technical and aerodynamics department. Since these signings have made a positive difference to McLaren’s fortunes, Brown perhaps does not feel the need to pursue Newey.

Which team is the closest to getting Newey’s signature?

As per a recent report from MotorsportWeek, Aston Martin is close to signing a deal with Newey. The Silverstone-based team is aiming to become a title contender in the coming seasons and has been making a series of high-profile hires, including ex-Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell as Group Chief Executive Officer and Enrico Cardile from Ferrari as Technical Director.

Aston Martin has also invested in an expansion of its headquarters, which will include a new simulator, as part of its efforts to strengthen the team. The team’s boss Mike Krack has spoken about hiring more personnel to complement the recent additions.

The report also suggests that Aston Martin’s acquisition of Newey could help the team in its reported pursuit of Max Verstappen for the 2026 season.