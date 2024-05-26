McLaren or Oscar Piastri? – Lando Norris Credits One For Monaco GP Front Row Result

As of the 2024 Monaco GP qualifying, McLaren has showcased their prowess once again and are probably making it a standard. The Woking outfit’s Miami GP upgrades put them right at the front and Lando Norris put his stamp on it with his maiden race win. They backed it up in Imola as well with a solid P2 and P4.

Now, in Monaco, the two drivers have secured the same starting positions but reversed their roles. Speaking about the qualifying session, Lando Norris was full of praise for Oscar Piastri but also highlighted the small margins.

“It’s positive to be as close as we were. Just as much as I want to say I could’ve been two positions higher. I also could’ve been four positions lower in front of me if I made the smallest mistake.”

“Oscar’s done a good job, so fair play, he put in a good lap. He’s been strong all weekend so it’s nice to see him putting it up there too,” he said as seen on X (formerly Twitter) posted by user @ln4norris.

lando: as much as i wanna say i couldve been two positions higher, i also couldve been four positions lower if i made the smallest mistakes. [..] oscar’s done a good job [..] he’s been strong all weekend so it’s nice to see him putting it up there too pic.twitter.com/rePg2nPfl5 — ray (@ln4norris) May 25, 2024

Despite the MCL38 upgrades, Norris noted how it was his teammate who made the difference with his impeccable lap. The gap between the two was marginal at 0.118 seconds. However, it was Piastri’s lap worthy of his first-ever front row in Monaco. Now, in his second year in the sport, the #81 driver is a good start away from winning the prestigious race.

In fact, the Australian prodigy has been blistering fast over one lap since Norris’ win. Albeit marginally, he was ahead in the qualifying in Imola and now in Monaco. Piastri perhaps is looking to break his Grand Prix win duck as well and as attested by his teammate, he’s been brilliant. Now that he is in the commanding position, he will try and maximize the race result.

Oscar Piastri talks about his qualifying mistakes and plan of action for the Monaco GP race

If it weren’t for a few mistakes in his last flying lap, Oscar Piastri believes he could’ve secured pole position. Regardless, the McLaren prodigy will have a clean run for the lead after lights out. Gaining a position at the start and controlling the race from there on will be ideal. However, if not, Piastri and Co. will bank on strategy.

Speaking to the media as quoted by Formula 1.com, he said, “A couple of mistakes at the end, but credit to Charles because he’s been incredibly quick all weekend. [It’s] nice to be starting on the front row. A good start always helps, and if you can get into the lead you can control it very easily around here, so that’s probably the first goal. If not then with strategy.”

At perhaps the worst overtaking track on the calendar, Piastri and McLaren will have to stay on Charles Leclerc’s tails throughout the race. If he can match the Monegasque for pace, then the Woking outfit can try to strategically pass him. If not, there is always room for error and Ferrari has been prone to it with the 2022 Monaco GP as solid proof.