F1 Insider Is Confident That Oscar Piastri Will Win a Race in the 2024 Season – “That Guy Is So Hungry”

Unlike in 2023, McLaren fast-tracked its upgrades this year to get their first major package to the Miami GP. They instantly enjoyed the results with Lando Norris’ first win. One race later, even Oscar Piastri started showcasing his racing prowess, qualifying on the front row in Imola. In Monaco, he started and finished in second to get his first podium of 2024. Delivering such consistent performances, F1 expert Tim Hauraney believes it won’t be long before he wins his first Grand Prix in F1.

Speaking on the Nailing the Apex podcast, he said, “Mark my words, Oscar Piastri is going to win a Grand Prix this year.” When asked to elaborate, he added, “That guy is so hungry! You can just see it, he’s like nails man.”

“He’s a tough little driver, he’s aggressive. I love how he races. He was aggressive with Carlos off the opening lap heading into turn 1, didn’t back down, I love that. He wants it man, even though he’s not saying it, you can see it.”, Hauraney added.

The F1 expert also added how there is a mature head on the young shoulders of the Aussie. Piastri has showcased this maturity beyond his years since his rookie season. The McLaren man was criticized for rookie errors in 2023. However, he’s overcome the silly mistakes and has showcased a much more cool, calm, and collected front.

Piastri showcased that during both the starts in Monaco. Despite a slow start on the first attempt, he put his car in a place where Carlos Sainz couldn’t overtake him. The aggressive maneuver is exactly what Hauraney praised.

At the second time of asking, the Australian learned from his mistake and had a better start not giving the Spaniard a peep. However, according to Jenson Button, Piastri would’ve been passed by Sainz on any other track.

Former F1 champion highlights how Carlos Sainz would’ve overtaken Oscar Piastri on the opening lap

Because of Piastri’s poor start the first time around, the Ferrari man was alongside him. Going side by side, the Spaniard could’ve easily used all his years of experience and pushed the young Aussie aside. However, the McLaren man was saved by the narrow nature of the Circuit de Monaco.

In the post-race analysis, 2009 champion Jenson Button and F1 expert Anthony Davidson highlighted this possible outcome. Davidson highlighted Sainz’s good start and the contact between the two. The contact gave Sainz a puncture on the opening lap and almost ruined his race. Davidson calls Piastri’s move brave but desperate.

On this and after reviewing the footage, Button adds, “If we weren’t racing in Monaco, he would’ve driven him off the circuit through turn 1. But you can’t do that here because you can’t just put a car into the wall.”

Anthony Davidson and Jenson Button about the sainz-piastri incident “Carlos gets a really good get away. Piastri, really desperately hangs around the outside and they make contact (…) ” pic.twitter.com/v5abMDeKPY — ana (@sextappen) May 26, 2024

Luckily, for both Sainz and Piastri, the two got a second chance thanks to the red flag and both maintained their positions until the end. However, it will be interesting to see how this recently formed rivalry takes shape on other circuits. Moreover, it will evolve certainly as both Ferrari and McLaren will be racing each other till the very end.