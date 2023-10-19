McLaren Raise Their Eyebrows at Lando Norris’ ‘Bold’ Challenge to Red Bull

McLaren has bagged seven podiums since the Austrian GP and is finally closing down the gap with Red Bull. Considering this, Lando Norris recently boldly asserted that the Papaya team is now “coming for Red Bull.” The squad’s driver’s audacious statement has prompted a response from team boss Andrea Stella. Although Max Verstappen won his third championship in Qatar, McLaren boys did not let him take his foot off the gas as both Oscar Piastri and Norris pursued the Dutchman till the end. While the rookie finished 4.8 seconds behind the Dutchman, Norris finished a second further back.

McLaren has constantly closed the gap with Red Bull after the incredible performance and dethroning of all three competitors. This effort inspired Lando Norris to make a bold remark, which Stella believes reflects the team’s ambitious drive to succeed.

Andrea Stella responds to Lando Norris’ comments about taking on Red Bull

This year, McLaren has had one of the best mid-season turnarounds. After taking the initial steps toward success, the team bagged back-to-back podium finishes. This result has allowed the British driver to declare over the team radio at the Suzuka GP that McLaren is on the hunt and is “Coming for Red Bull.” His statement generated a response from team principal Andrea Stella, who believes Norris’ words were ‘bold’ and indicated the squad’s desire to win races.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1695847490006761618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In a recent interview with the Formula 1 website, Andrea Stella reiterated the team’s strong belief in its ability to come out on top. Notably, Stella mentioned that the team’s goal is to win races and championships, which motivates them to work hard. The Italian later also pointed out that Lando Norris’ words fueled the team, encouraging the entire squad to continue working on their MCL60.

While concluding, Stella remarked that the team is focused on working on their targets rather than just setting targets. He said, “ We can have goals, we can set targets, but you don’t progress with setting targets, you progress with the work you do every day, implementing the vision, bringing it to life and that’s our focus really.”

Certainly, McLaren’s recent advancements have posed a threat to Red Bull. A fact that even three-time champion Max Verstappen hasn’t avoided acknowledging.

What is Max Verstappen’s take on McLaren’s potential?

Behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull, a thrilling race is taking place among three prominent teams: McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari. While Aston Martin is presently in fourth place, McLaren is likely to surpass them soon. The Woking-based squad’s revival has received significant praise from the Formula One fraternity. Notably, Max Verstappen was seen showering praise on McLaren and its drivers for their exceptional performance.

According to the 26-year-old, McLaren has made considerable progress this year, establishing themselves as possibly the most consistent force among the rivals chasing Red Bull. The Dutchman also acknowledged the McLaren driving pair as the most formidable combination competing against Red Bull. As per the GP blog, Verstappen said, ” I do think that as a team, they are probably the most consistent compared to the others behind us. I do think they have the best driver line-up out of all of them.”

With only five races remaining this season, it appears quite likely that McLaren will overcome Aston Martin in the standings. While McLaren could not challenge Red Bull for the title this year, their superb performance now indicates some exciting battles in the following season.