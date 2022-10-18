McLaren reveal the real reason behind Fernando Alonso’s 2015 season testing crash at the Circuit de Catalunya

Legendary Formula One team McLaren shares the real reason behind Fernando Alonso’s 200 Km/h crash during the season testing in 2015

Former McLaren driver Fernando Alonso crashed during the 2015 season testing. This crash occurred at the Circuit de Catalunya on turn three.

The first two days of the test were disastrous for the McLaren team. The third day was promising with Alonso behind the wheel. However, he crashed into the wall at a speed of over 200 Km/h.

Crashing into the concrete wall leading to the two times world champion spending time recovering at the General Hospital de Catalunya. Moreover, he had to miss the first race in Australia.

Fernando Alonso recovered in a hospital after the impactful crash and missing the Australian GP

Fernando Alonso made a solid recovery in the hospital and could have driven for the final pre-season test. His manager Luis Garcia Abad sharing further updates on his driver.

He suffered a concussion due to the impact and McLaren in their statement confirmed that their driver is making a quick recovery. Kevin Magnussen drove alongside Jenson Button for the race.

McLaren had an awful start to the season. 2009 World Champion Button finished last and Magnussen could not start as his engine broke down on the out-lap.

McLaren issue a statement on the Alonso crash. Says he was “conscious and spoke to doctors” and is having “precautionary checks” in hospital — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) February 22, 2015

McLaren reveal the real reason behind the crash was not the car but the wind flowing on the track

Speaking in the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix, Alonso had the car to blame for the absurd crash. Besides, the pundits and fans theorized that it was the car’s electronic problem.

However, McLaren explained that the crash had nothing to do with the car. It was instead the wind which in turn was the reason for the crash.

The British team’s then principal Ron Dennis took a diplomatic approach to answer the blame game situation. According to him, Alonso did feel that something was wrong with the steering and did not disagree with him.

Fernando Alonso involved in an incident at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain) on February 22nd 2015. pic.twitter.com/bRpA6wSevx — Ahmed Hamada (@bo7man20) February 24, 2015

