“Roscoe is the best travel pet”: Lewis Hamilton shares his adorable first ever travel story with his pet dog

In a recent interview, Lewis Hamilton talks about his first-ever travel story with his pet dog Roscoe and how it became so special.

The seven-time world champion is often seen accompanied by his pet dog Roscoe, who travels to a few Grand Prix races too. The bulldog, because of that, has gained massive interaction.

So much so that Roscoe has a following of 658,000 followers on Instagram. Thus, since first appearing in F1, his popularity has only increased by a mile.

However, Hamilton didn’t take Roscoe on his first trip soon. He reveals that his travel with Roscoe came much later, but it ended up being the most special one.

Roscoe is the best travel buddy says, Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes superstar reveals that his pet dog is the best travel dog ever. It was a trip to Colorado when Hamilton first took Roscoe with him, and it was indeed a special flight for him.

“Roscoe is the best travel pet. He just sleeps with you. Our first flight was out to Denver, Colorado. I remember him being by my feet. I fell asleep, and then I woke up to him tapping my leg, and he was looking at me, and it was almost like, ‘I need to go to the toilet, dad.’,” reveals Hamilton.

But after this, Hamilton said that all Rosvoe wanted was to sleep on his lap. Despite his dog not being the smallest of the dogs was still adjusted on his lap, and the 37-year-old spent the whole night like this on the plane.

Roscoe is rich

Roscoe is massively popular, as stated above. But his insane backing makes him one of the most marketable dogs in the world. According to Hamilton, Roscoe earns over $700 a day.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that Hamilton’s pet dog earns approximately thrice more than an average American. So, he can easily fund his treats and vegan diets (Yes, Roscoe is given a vegan) by himself.

But according to Hamilton, all his dog wants is to play with him and then sleep. However, it’s also accompanied by unconditional love for the F1 superstar.

