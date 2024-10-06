McLaren Unveils W1 to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Their First F1 Championship Win

McLaren launched their last flagship offering, the McLaren P1 over a decade ago. Before the P1, McLaren launched their first-ever flagship car — the F1. The manufacturer has been teasing the release of their new flagship for a while and finally unveiled the “W1” on the 50th anniversary of their first F1 championship win.

McLaren posted a reel on the 27th of September about the P1 and F1. The reel detailed how the cars were the two most iconic cars made by the manufacturer that was born out of their World Championship mindset. In the end, they teased how they’ll soon be unveiling the W1 as the latest member of the F1-inspired cars.

Emerson Fittipaldi was the first-ever McLaren driver to win the F1 world championship in 1974. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woking-based outfit’s maiden F1 title, the W1 was unveiled.

McLaren posted a reel revealing what the W1 looks like along with publishing the performance details of the car on their official website. Just like the F1 and P1, the W1 will also feature the Formula 1 pedigree and is filled with the latest tech derived from motorsport.

McLaren’s official website revealed that the W1 power unit will feature the “new MHP-8 engine, our brand new lighter E-module, F1-derived battery technology, and the fast and sharp-shifting 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, which includes an integrated E-Differential.”

The car will reach 200 kph in just 5.8 seconds. The whole power unit will push out a total of 1275 metric horsepower. Keeping the weight minimal was also taken into consideration while designing the car as it’ll feature the “Best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 911PS/tonne”.

The W1 will feature the “most ambitious and effective” aerodynamic design in any McLaren road car. The car will have active aerodynamics courtesy of the “McLaren Aerocell and the new McLaren Active Long Tail”. In the highest downforce setting, the W1 will produce 1000 kg of downforce.

The W1 will also feature an all-new carbon fiber monocoque. The suspension concept, ultra-high torque transmission, and rear-wheel drive are all Formula 1-inspired. Even the shape of the side pods has been inspired by that of the McLaren F1 car.