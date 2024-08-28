McLaren Urged to Hold “Difficult Conversation” With Oscar Piastri as Dutch GP Decides Pecking Order

Coming into the summer break, McLaren were not keen on deploying team orders in favor of Lando Norris. However, the dominant manner in which the #4 driver took victory at the 2024 Dutch GP, might sway the pendulum in his favor as far as the lead driver debate at the Woking team is concerned.

Norris won the race at Circuit Zandvoort by a whopping 22.9 seconds advantage over home-boy, Max Verstappen. With 70 points separating the championship rivals, McLaren have been urged to have a difficult conversation with their other driver, Oscar Piastri.

ESPN’s Nate Saunders explained on the Unlapped Podcast, “McLaren clearly have to start thinking about team orders. If Lando drops behind Oscar in a race – you have to put him in front now. That’s a difficult conversation McLaren are going to have to have with Piastri.”

Going into the Dutch GP, only 32 points separated the McLaren duo. Piastri was often a match for or sometimes even better than his more experienced teammate. However, the race last week has changed the dynamic of the championship. With only nine races to go, the Woking-based team needs to back their best bet at a drivers’ title in 16 years.

Norris’ drive was a clear championship statement. Despite both of the drivers botching their starts up, Norris went on to reclaim P1 and extended a hefty gap over the rest of the field. On the other hand, Piastri could not make inroads and overtake the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc for most of the race.

So, as Saunders suggested, going ahead, McLaren should prioritize Norris to give him every chance at taking more points than Piastri, while also having the Aussie take more points off Verstappen. Only then can the Briton close the 70-point gap.

McLaren have become a stronger championship contender

The Woking team’s performance at the Dutch GP has singled them out as firm championship contenders. Further, the Italian GP will see another upgrade package on the MCL38 — with the expectation that it will put a bigger performance gap between themselves and Red Bull.

| Christian Horner believes McLaren’s front wing is crucial to their performance advantage. Full quotes below:https://t.co/zaoOYOp3pl — formularacers (@formularacers_) August 28, 2024

Despite a demoralizing loss, Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner has claimed that he isn’t worried by McLaren’s latest charge. That being said, McLaren CEO, Zak Brown is confident that his team can steal both, the drivers’ and constructors’ championships away from Red Bull this season.

Brown also stated that they have multiple upgrades in the pipeline which will bolster the MCL38 further. This is an alarming situation for the Austrian outfit, who seem to be searching for answers with their car development. Thus, with McLaren’s upgrades being effective on the track, Red Bull have to act now and fast before they lose control in both championships.