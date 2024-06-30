McLaren’s Exhibit in the Sprint Might Turn out to Be Their Go to Strategy Against Max Verstappen Dependent Red Bull

Max Verstappen emerged victorious in the 2024 Austrian GP sprint, after fending off an early challenge from the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The papaya cars put Verstappen under a lot of pressure in the initial stages of the race on Saturday and could turn towards a similar strategy in the Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri’s early charge was the topic of discussion in the latest episode of BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast. They talk about how it was Norris who tried taking the lead from Verstappen initially, followed by Piastri. Although the Dutchman held both of them off for 23 laps in Spielberg, doing the same for 71 laps could prove to be difficult.

There aren’t a lot of “elements” in a Sprint Race, as pointed out in the podcast. However, a Grand Prix will have pit-stops, and higher chances of rain and safety cars playing a role in determining the outcome. As a result, both McLaren cars can work together to get the better of Verstappen, whose brilliance keeps bailing Red Bull out.

Verstappen’s teammate Perez is nowhere near him at the moment. This puts Red Bull in a precarious position, as they don’t have the advantage they did back in 2023.

Max Verstappen – Red Bull’s sole savior

In the last three races, McLaren looked like it had the faster car, but Verstappen being Verstappen, emerged victorious every single time. Norris too, made some mistakes that made the 26-year-old’s life easier, but the latter knows that Red Bull can’t keep being complacent.

Recently, he called Team Principal Christian Horner for acting like things were normal, because they aren’t. Last season, Red Bull could underperform but still win comfortably, thanks to the RB19’s dominance, but the same cannot be said for this season.

A fourth Pole Position for @Max33Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring Result Max P1! , NOR, RUS, SAI, HAM, LEC, PIA, Checo P8, HUL, OCO. pic.twitter.com/QDtYbm2A2u — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 29, 2024

McLaren is just one team. The likes of Ferrari and Mercedes are also in the mix, and as things stand, Perez cannot even get the better of their drivers.

Verstappen’s brilliance may help him secure the Drivers’ Championship for the fourth time. However, with just one driver performing, Red Bull may not be able to retain the Constructors’ Title.