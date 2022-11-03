McLaren’s Lando Norris reveals why he does not like driving other people’s car and Daytona 24 opportunity

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain arrives at the track before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McLaren driver Lando Norris shares an insight regarding his future which is not related to Formula One. He expressed a sincere desire of competing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Norris actually drove in Daytona 24 back in 2018 alongside two times world champions Fernando Alonso and Phil Hanson. Driving for Zak brown’s LMP2 team called United Autosports team.

Despite a great start, things did not go as planned for the team. Norris’ LMP2 retired after 90 laps suffering a reliability problem. However, he did impress the viewers with his performance.

What does Lando Norris want to experiment with after his Formula One life?

Lando Norris is open to opportunities outside Formula One once again. However, according to the McLaren driver himself, things are going to take place after his F1 career.

Besides, the Briton is thankful for the new opportunities but is currently focusing on F1 and a part-time DJ. Still 22 years old, Norris has plenty of years to look forward ahead.

Talking about his life outside F1, 24 races in, Norris wants to forget about racing once the season is over. He loves to spend time outside other than racing.

Moreover, he has signed a long-term contract with McLaren and is understandable that he will stay for the long term. Besides, there are plenty of teams including Red Bull keeping a close eye on him.

Less than an hour to go until #Daytona24 kicks off. 👌Watch @alo_oficial and @LandoNorris take on the epic endurance race live at: https://t.co/x19cr4M0xb 📺 pic.twitter.com/0tgP7NDQZb — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 27, 2018

The McLaren driver is open to working in Daytona 24?

Driving for Zak Brown’s Daytona team, Norris feels scared when he has to drive someone else’s car due to lots of crashing. Moreover, it is difficult for him to drive something else due to his hectic schedule.

The McLaren driver is open to driving two-wheeler bikes as well. However, he wants to be committed to one sport and will not return to four wheels.

Besides, it will be really difficult for Norris to be awake for 24 hours as he does not party like he used to previously. But for Daytona 24, he is ready to take the challenge.

