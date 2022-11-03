$25 Million worth Lando Norris signs a contract with McLaren everytime Red Bull approaches him, reveals Christian Horner

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With six podiums in his bag in an underperforming McLaren, Lando Norris has become a sensation on the grid since his debut in F1 in 2019.

Norris, who started his career with McLaren has also been seen as one of the potential world champions. Having been fairly successful in his F1 career, Norris has often been on the radar for several teams whenever his contract had ended but none of them had been successful.

lando norris 🤝 turn one p14 to p6 with six overtakes 🤪 pic.twitter.com/hpNIscOffc — james (@ScenarioSeven) October 24, 2022

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that not just in 2022 but over the years, his team has sat down with the young Briton multiple times. But every time Horner does so, Norris commits to McLaren the next day.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, the Briton extended his contract with McLaren for 3 more years until the 2025 season.

Lando Norris has always been happy with McLaren

Despite not having the chance to be able to race for wins, Norris insists that he has always been happy with McLaren. He added that his talking to other teams has never been because he was unsatisfied with the Woking-based team.

The 23-year-old said that he has always spoken to McLaren first whenever he has had to talk about his contract.

Norris revealed that at the beginning of the 2022 season, the Briton had been in talks with the Red Bull team. He clarified that all drivers talk to potential teams at some point and the same was the case with Norris.

The Briton wants stability and security

Speaking to AMuS about his move to extend his contract with McLaren, the $25 Million worth F1 star suggested that he is big on stability and security in his career.

He revealed that as much intriguing as it is to think of what could happen he feels the best thing is to sign the contract he currently has.

Norris explained that just the confidence and security of knowing that you are going to be in F1 for 3 or 5 more years is vital.

It creates a much more relaxed and comfortable environment.

