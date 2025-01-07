Mercedes Beats Ferrari to the Pole Position for Lewis Hamilton’s 40th Birthday Greetings

F1 Grand Prix Of Abu DhabiF1 Grand Prix Of Abu Dhabi Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driver of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team talks to media and press after the race, the Formula One Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton turned 40 years old today, January 7th, 2025, and birthday wishes poured in from all over the world. He may have left Mercedes to join Ferrari this season but his former employers and its fans by no means have forgotten his contributions to the Silver Arrows’ success over the last 11 years.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari wished Hamilton a happy birthday earlier today. However, the Brackley-based outfit beat Ferrari by making a post for the seven-time World Champion two hours before.

Mercedes put up a picture of Hamilton’s iconic podium celebration from the 2024 British GP, which marked his first win in F1 since 2021.

It was also of particular importance as Hamilton registered a ninth win at Silverstone, the most any driver has registered at a single circuit. It was also in Hamilton’s final season with the team, which means the post had a lot of sentiment attached to it.

Ferrari on the other hand, could not put up an emotional post, simply because Hamilton is yet to drive for them and create memories. The Maranello-based outfit wished Hamilton by presenting him with a virtual birthday cake, perhaps hoping that next year they can use a Championship picture to mark the occasion.

However, with Hamilton now 40 years old, it is almost impossible for him to repeat his Mercedes heroics at Ferrari. He won six Championships with the Silver Arrows, having finished P1 84 times.

Hamilton’s aim at Ferrari is to win a record eighth title

Hamilton holds the record for the most race wins (105) and pole positions (104), making him the most successful F1 driver of all time. The only record he has yet to break is the one for most Championships, where he is tied with Michael Schumacher at seven.

Hamilton won his last World title in 2020 and finished P2 in 2021—following an epic battle with Max Verstappen—after which Mercedes entered a slump. It reduced Hamilton to just being a midfield driver for three years, something he wasn’t content with.

That, along with Mercedes not offering him a long-term deal, led Hamilton to join Ferrari in 2025. He is expected to have a much better chance of winning his eighth World Championship, a major motivating factor for the move.

Hamilton would also aim to help Ferrari end their 17-year title drought, with their last championship win dating back to 2008. If he succeeds, he will undoubtedly achieve legendary status among the Tifosi.