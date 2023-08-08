Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Calls for Exemption From FIA’s $135,000,000 Budget Cap Due to Inadequate Facilities

The cost cap in F1 was introduced in 2021, which prohibits teams from spending more than $135,000,000 to level the playing field. This keeps the spending patterns of all existing teams in check, but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff wants one team to be exempt from this rule. This team is none other than Grove-based outfit Williams, who have been struggling at the wrong end of the grid for quite some time now.

Wolff’s F1 venture began with him being a part of the Williams outfit. He became a part of the British team in 2009 by buying shares but left in 2013 to be in charge of Mercedes. However, during his time in Grove, he saw how woeful the conditions were.

According to Wolff, Williams lacks the facilities to cope with the amount of progress made by other teams on the grid. For this, the FIA should help Williams land on their feet and the best way to do that is to allow them to steer clear of the cost cap regulations.

Toto Wolff wants Williams to be free of cost-cap regulations

In an interview with Motorsport, Wolff was speaking about the current cost caps and how many teams wanted to get rid of it. They wanted the cap to gradually increase until it suited their purpose. Because of this, Wolff feels that the FIA should not accept any more changes or alterations when it comes to the cost cap.

“Some teams jumped on that bandwagon to say they actually wanted something more than just that budget cap increase,” said Wolff. “That number went up from $50 million to $60 million, $70 million, $ 90 million and suddenly it was like having free rein and the thoughts were to adjust the entire budget cap. There is no reason to do that.”

Then, Wolff went on to talk about how Williams is behind other teams in terms of development. Their factories too, lack adequate facilities. On top of that, the budget cap’s existence makes life even more difficult for them.

Williams suffer because of poor infrastructure

Wolff is sympathetic to the situation at Williams, and got more insight into the matter when his former aide James Vowles joined them in 2023 as team principal. In the same interview with Motorsports, Wolff talks about the condition in the historic team that has fallen from grace over the last few years.

“The reason the Capex discussion ( cost ceiling ) emerged is because Williams said their infrastructure is below par and they would not be able to catch up,” the 51-year-old said. “This concerns trivial things such as machine equipment and up to technical things such as simulators. That was the starting point of all discussions.”

Wolff’s take on Williams can be reflected on their performances on the track over the last few years. They scored just one point in 2019 and 2020 combined, and even today, are struggling to get into the points on a daily basis.