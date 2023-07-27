Mercedes F1 Champ Makes Two-Worded Demand to Wimbledon for Disposal of Ancient Relic That Feeds Unfair Narrative

Wimbledon is one of the most historic events in the world of sports as millions around the globe follow it. And it is not just tennis fans that watch this event, but also athletes from different other sports. One of them that recently had something to say about the event was 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg. The German recommended that the women should also receive the same iconic trophy that the men get.

When it comes to the Wimbledon trophies that the players receive, the men are awarded a gold trophy while the women are awarded the Venus Rosewater Dish. The reason for the difference in trophies is because of mythological reasons and sexism, according to a report put out by The Sun earlier this year.

The report states that the women’s trophy is in the form of a plate as it reflects the role most of them undertook during the 19th century. Since sexism seems like a key reason for the difference between the two trophies, Rosberg has recommended a change.

Rosberg believes the women deserve the same trophy as the men

Soon after Wimbledon put out a Tweet to reveal the champions of the men’s singles and the women’s singles event, Nico Rosberg made a suggestion for the tournament. After looking at the difference in trophies, he wrote, “The women also deserve the same awesome trophy that the men get. Change for 2024“.

And soon after Rosberg made this remark, it seems that some fans agreed with him. One of them explained how the 38-year-old is now fighting for women to get the same trophy as men.

While Rosberg seems against the idea of having two different trophies, Wimbledon’s official website has provided some insight into why women get different prize. They note that the theme of the decoration of the trophy is “mythological“.

The website then adds, “The four reserves on the boss of the dish each contain a classical god, together with elements. The reserves around the rim show Minerva presiding over the seven liberal arts: astrology, geometry, arithmetic, music, rhetoric, dialectic and grammar, each with relevant attribute“.

Considering the description provided on Wimbledon‘s official website, it seems that there is a good reason why there is a difference between the two trophies, and hence, Rosberg’s advice may not be fulfilled. Nonetheless, it is pertinent to note that the former Mercedes driver most likely gave his suggestion to promote equality, having advocated the same even in motorsports and F1.

Nico Rosberg opens up on promoting women drivers

Ever since Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff’s wife, Susie Wolff, took over the role of the managing director of the F1 academy, a considerable amount of improvement has already been made in encouraging women to take up motorsports. And it seems that Nico Rosberg has played his part as well.

The 38-year-old is playing his part by creating opportunities for women in Extreme E. Speaking of this initiative, he told Auto Bild last year (as quoted by planetf1.com), “We must finally release the brakes on equality so female racers can make it to the top class. We have to promote women more in motorsport, just like we do in Extreme E – and we have to do it all the way up to Formula 1“.

Considering how much work has been done recently to promote women in this field, it is perhaps only a matter of time before a female driver takes part in an F1 race.