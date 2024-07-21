“Nah! No Way!”: Lewis Hamilton Turns Fashion Police Over George Russell’s Wimbledon Outfit

George Russell attended the Wimbledon Championships with partner Carmen Mundt during the gap between the British and Hungarian GP. He dressed up in formals for the occasion and clicked a picture with Novak Djokovic which was shown on a giant screen at the Hungaroring. Lewis Hamilton, however, was not completely fond of Russell’s overall attire.

Hamilton and Russell were on stage when the picture was displayed behind them. Russell, who was wearing loafers, told Hamilton, “I can see you in those loafers.”

Hamilton, who himself wears some weird clothing at times, responded, “Nah, no way!”

lewis judging george’s shoes he wore at wimbledon pic.twitter.com/x6bRP0IsKS — sin ⁴⁴ at hungaroring (@44britcedes) July 20, 2024

The seven-time champion, however, explained that he cannot have tassels.

Russell went on to talk about how he is a huge fan of the Wimbledon Championships. He called it a “cool event” after which his Mercedes teammate interrupted him to ask him if he was sitting in the Royal Box. Russell said yes, and Hamilton revealed that he would never be allowed to sit there.

Why Hamilton wasn’t allowed at the Wimbledon Royal Box

The Wimbledon Royal Box is reserved for celebrities and members of the Royal Family of Britain (and their guests). Because of the same, the invitees are expected to dress in formal clothing with a tie being compulsory.

Hamilton, however, said, “I would never wear a tie”.

In 2015, the Stevenage-born driver was invited to the Royal Box, but when he arrived at Center Court, he was denied entry. It’s because Hamilton failed to adhere to the dress code, and arrived without a jacket or a tie.

Hamilton never spoke about the same, but a spokesperson said on his behalf,

“Due to an unfortunate misunderstanding regarding dress code at Wimbledon, Lewis is very disappointed to have missed the men’s final”.

Russell, however, was appropriately dressed earlier this month when he traveled to Wimbledon. He also had a friendly exchange with Djokovic at the end of the day, which became the highlight of social media.