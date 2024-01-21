Mercedes Have the Perfect Reason to Fight Red Bull, but Are Choosing to Stay Out of It

There has been an air of tension in the build-up to the 2024 season, with many teams wary of AlphaTauri running a B-Spec Red Bull car. While some teams continue to express their concerns over the same, Mercedes’ James Allison claims there isn’t much to worry about, citing the rules and regulations in place, as quoted in a report by PlanetF1.

“I’m not entirely sure what the nature of the relationships between those two teams is, but I am clear on what the rules are.”

Detailing his statement, Allison added that two closely linked teams are only allowed to share a limited part of the car and, as such, only a certain amount of technical data. In any other respect, it is illegal to share information that can F1 authorities can identify as one team’s intellectual property.

Drawing parallels from earlier years, Allison referenced Mercedes‘ partnership with Racing Point, who drove a ‘Pink Mercedes‘ in the 2020 season. He claimed that the rules allowed for greater freedom when it came to information sharing between two teams, but the latest regulations make it much more difficult.

While Mercedes relaxes, McLaren continues to raise concerns

The growing alliance between Red Bull and AlphaTauri has led to McLaren CEO Zak Brown biting his nails in anticipation of what the partnership will yield. Given the same, Brown wants the concerned authorities to review their policies and called for them to modify the same so teams don’t find a loophole that allows them to share technology beyond the limit set by the authorities.

Brown added that the teaming up of teams on the current grid stands against the concept of being a constructor in the sport and leads to less fairness in F1. “

We need to maintain fairness for the fans and fairness for the sport. To have teams teaming up, I think is against the spirit of what the definition of a Constructor is.”

After a dismal start to the 2023 season, AlphaTauri improved their performances drastically, leading to teams also worrying about the financial implications. Should the team rise to the top two or three rankings, several others would have to slide further down the pecking order and could lose millions of dollars of prize money.