Red Bull Refuses to Be a Part of “Pink Mercedes” Phenomenon With AlphaTauri

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has rejected the notion that there has been any sort of unfair collaboration between his side and AlphaTauri. The Briton reminded people of the “Pink Mercedes” to illustrate his point. Back in 2019, several fans mocked Racing Point for producing a car that seemed very similar to the Mercedes of that season. As a result, some fans labeled Racing Point’s car as the Pink Mercedes back then.

While referencing the same, Horner said, “We are still a long way from arriving at the Pink Mercedes”. Following that, the 50-year-old also made it clear that Red Bull’s sister team, AlphaTauri, would solely use approved transferable components for their 2024 car.

However, Horner didn’t stop there as he proceeded to express his viewpoint on the AT04. In his analysis, Horner pointed out fundamental distinctions in the AlphaTauri’s car when compared to Red Bull’s RB19. The 50-year-old said, If you look at the car, you see that there are fundamental things that are different.”

Nevertheless, as the conversation progressed, Horner drew comparisons between his team’s RB19 and other cars on the grid. Speaking about McLaren and Aston Martin in particular, the Briton stated, “If you look at the Aston Martin or the McLaren, the rear suspension of the MCL60 is in line with our concept.”

How is Red Bull helping AlphaTauri off the track?

Red Bull has consistently supplied AlphaTauri with exceptional drivers from their junior program. Examples include Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, who showcased their talents with AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) before making their Red Bull debut.

Intriguingly, Red Bull’s dedication goes beyond the racetrack, exemplified by their contribution of a fresh name and logo for Scuderia AlphaTauri in the forthcoming 2024 season. In June, the Italian team revealed that they would undergo a name change for better alignment with the company’s branding.

Interestingly, the timing of Helmut Marko’s statement about AlphaTauri’s new identity for 2024 corresponded with the filing of a trademark application for “Racing Bulls” on August 14. According to a report from Speed Cafe, a Racing Bulls logo was registered last week.

The recently revealed logo seems to draw inspiration from Toro Rosso’s branding, featuring a car adorned with a prominent bull on its airbox. However, much to fans’ excitement, the team has opted to keep its color scheme consistent, maintaining the deep blue and white tones.

There was a huge focus on shifting the team’s branding amid rumors that the management were considering selling the side or relocating it from its current northern Italy base to the United Kingdom. However, if we set aside the team’s off-track endeavors and evaluate recent performances, it’s apparent that the Faenza-based team is in a transitional phase.