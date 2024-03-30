Mercedes Prep For Post-Lewis Hamilton Era With Over $7.5 Million Collaboration

When the news of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes at the end of 2024 broke, it invited a series of new problems for the Silver Arrows. Already battling with performance issues, the team was also tasked with finding a replacement driver, and also sponsors, as some of them are leaving because of Hamilton’s departure. Thankfully for Mercedes, they seem to have found a replacement for Tommy Hilfiger and Puma in Adidas.

Advertisement

Hamilton has been a global ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger since 2018. In turn, the fashion brand has been in association with the Mercedes F1 team in a multi-million dollar contract. A year earlier (2017), Hamilton signed a deal with sporting giants Puma to become their brand ambassador as well. Since then, they have been making Mercedes’ race suits and apparel.

Advertisement

Hamilton’s link with Mercedes brought the Brackley-based outfit immense commercial success, thanks to his sponsorship appeal. Now, with him leaving, Mercedes have to scramble and find new sponsors. As reported by GB News, Adidas will enter a partnership with Mercedes in a deal that will greatly help the Silver Arrow’s finances.

Reportedly, Mercedes will earn more from their Adidas partnership than what they get from Puma and Tommy Hilfiger combined. Presently, Mercedes earns a combined total of $7.5 million from the aforementioned sponsors. The new Adidas deal will generate ‘tens and millions of dollars’, as reported by The Daily Mail.

This deal will also greatly benefit Adidas, who recently lost their contract of making jerseys for the German soccer team. Mercedes’ F1 team is a big name Adidas can add to their list of great sports entities and teams they have been tied with over the course of their existence.

From one Lewis Hamilton-related problem to another

Mercedes may have found a sponsor for next year, but they are yet to come up with a replacement driver for Hamilton. Per a recent report from PlanetF1, Toto Wolff confirmed that Max Verstappen is presently a top candidate for the role. However, Wolff isn’t in a hurry and wants to take his time before making such a big decision.

Advertisement

There are plenty of other drivers for Mercedes to choose from should Verstappen not be a viable option. Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a strong prospect for the position if the team is willing to risk putting the young driver in Hamilton’s shoes.

Expected to achieve great things in F1, the 2025 season could well be a training phase for Antonelli, with the 2026 regulation changes potentially leveling the playing field for Mercedes.