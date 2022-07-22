“Seb is now a peaky blinder” – F1 Twitter reacts to 35-year-old Sebastian Vettel being unable to knot a tie

Former F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel needs additional help from team members in wearing a tie for the celebratory lap.

Sebastian Vettel gets to work in what many of us fans would call a ‘Dream Job’. He gets to drive pretty fast cars across the world at high speeds, to put it mildly.

And Vettel has a pretty decent track record in driving fast too! The German has won 4 F1 World Championship titles between 2010-2013 with Red Bull Racing.

He became the youngest driver to win the title and still holds the record. He later moved to Ferrari in 2015. And for most of his career, Vettel has been permanent in the front row of the grid.

Currently driving for Aston Martin, the 35-year-old is preparing for the upcoming 2022 French GP. And he recently got to drive the 100-year-old Aston Martin TT1 in an exhibitory lap.

Looking dapper, Seb.#SV5 gets dressed into a vintage 1920s outfit before heading out on track in the debut @astonmartin Grand Prix car, Green Pea.#F1 #FrenchGP #AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/Vqlc3zUnpF — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 21, 2022

But despite driving complex and superfast machinery on weekends, there is one thing Vettel can’t do. The German cannot tie a tie!

Vettel was dressed in a periodic 1920’s Englishman outfit. But he needed some help in tying his tie. And in came Matt Bishop, Aston Martin’s Communications chief to assist the driver.

Matt retweeted the incident on his account, “Seb Vettel can drive an F1 car brilliantly, but he can’t tie a tie; luckily I, who can’t do the former, am a dab hand at the latter!”

F1 Twitter reacts to Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is regarded as one of the greatest drivers of F1. He has driven many iconic cars during his time at Ferrari and Red Bull.

On 21st July 2022, ahead of the 2022 F1 GP, Seb drove another motorsport icon. The German drove the 1922 Aston Martin TT1 at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Affectionately known as ‘Green Pea’, the car raced at the 1922 French Grand Prix at Strasbourg. Vettel also dressed up in periodic outfits to pilot the car.

And people were amused by the fact that Vettel does not know how to tie a tie. Finally many got to relate something with an F1 World Champion. Or at least have skill more than Seb in this case!

Seb Vettel can drive an #F1 car brilliantly, but he can’t tie a tie; luckily I, who can’t do the former, am a dab hand at the latter! 🤣 https://t.co/mOCz6mdYuq — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) July 21, 2022

Can’t tell if this man never learned you can tie the tie on yourself and then loosen and put it on the other person, or he just wanted to take this opportunity to get close to Seb. Also, multiple world championships in the most complex cars on earth – can’t tie a tie…. — Dead Account (@mrfochs) July 21, 2022

Apparently seb is now a peaky blinder 🤣 — F1fans (@F1fanswdc) July 21, 2022

