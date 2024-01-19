Mercedes Rule Out Red Bull-AlphaTauri-Like Partnership Because the Rules Are Against Them

Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri unsurprisingly have a strong partnership on the F1 grid as the same parent company owns both teams. Since Red Bull essentially has two teams on the grid, many have often claimed that they have a unique advantage over the rest of the field as the two sides perhaps even transfer intellectual property to one another. However, Mercedes’ technical director James Allison has cleared the air by stating that the strict F1 rules do not permit any such sort of a relationship between any two teams on the grid. It is this reason why the Silver Arrows have never formed a Red Bull-AlphaTauri-like partnership in their history.

Advertisement

Speaking of the same, Allison said (as quoted by autosport.com), “If two teams have a strong relationship with each other, it can only really be a strong commercial relationship. It cannot be a strong technical or a strong sporting relationship because the rules forbid that“.

Allison then explained how the rules are so strict that no matter how close two teams are, there is no way in which they can share anything more than a commercial relationship. He stated that at most, two teams can provide each other with supply parts. However, the rules do not permit to exchange of any more technical data that could help them receive an unfair advantage.

Advertisement

As for Allison himself, he is determined to help Mercedes get back to the top. The British engineer recently signed another long-term contract with the Silver Arrows, just days after team principal Toto Wolff extended his deal by another three years as well.

What is James Allison’s role in Mercedes?

Similarly to how Adrian Newey has designed utterly dominant cars for Red Bull over several years, James Allison played a critical part in helping Mercedes obliterate the field during the turbo-hybrid era.

Under his leadership, the Silver Arrows won four Drivers’ Championships (2017-20) and five Constructors’ titles (2017-21). However, soon after Allison stepped away from his F1 duties in 2021, the team also suffered massively.

In the past two seasons, the team has just managed to win one race. That victory came at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix when George Russell won his first and only race for the team so far. Since Mercedes have failed to challenge Red Bull over the past two seasons, Toto Wolff decided to bring back Allison last year.

Advertisement

Now, with Allison having extended his contract, Wolff understands how important the 55-year-old is likely to be in helping Mercedes return to the top. Speaking of the same, Wolff said (as quoted by formula1.com),

“He (Allison) is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second to none“.

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that Allison has not just achieved success with Mercedes. The British engineer has helped teams win a total of 21 championships (11 Constructors and 10 Drivers’ titles). Other than his seven titles with Mercedes, Allison won a total of 14 championships from 2000 to 2006.

He helped Ferrari establish utter dominance from 2000 to 2004, the years in which the team and Michael Schumacher won five consecutive championships. In 2005, Allison moved to Renault, where he helped the team and Fernando Alonso win consecutive championships in 2005 and 2006.