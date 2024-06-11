mobile app bar

Mercedes Social Media Goes Off the Hook as Attacks Unleash on Fans

Mahim Suhalka
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mercedes Social Media Goes Off the Hook as Attacks Unleash on Fans

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Despite being one of the fastest cars on the track, Lewis Hamilton suffered a heartbreaking outcome in Canada. The Brit couldn’t capitalize on his pace in qualifying with a late gust of wind. In the race, after gaining positions and finally overtaking his Mercedes teammate for the last podium place, George Russell fought back and secured P3 for himself.

The fans criticized the team’s decision to give a less favorable strategy to the seven-time champion. These feelings were expressed on social media. However, the Mercedes Instagram admin went off the hook and unleashed fury in the comments. Now, the news and the reactions are spreading like wildfire.

Mercedes‘ decision to put Hamilton on less favorable tires highlighted the speculated bias within the team. In fact, the bias has been evident since Monaco which the 39-year-old subtly pointed out.

The intra-team tensions were on full display during Toto Wolff’s post-race radio interaction in Montreal with his old friend. These incidents have not gone unnoticed by the fans. So, when the team posted an update about Russell on the podium, the fans did not hold back.

The Lewis Hamilton army was in full force as they took over the comments section of the post. The fans ranted about the continued supposed favoritism toward the young Brit. The criticism got to a point where the admin started blasting the comments with “passive-aggressive” replies. Now, the replies from the admin were deleted but the news spread across social media

It reached Twitter (now X) as well with the LH army expressing a similar level of condemnation. The fans started criticizing the team and expressing their eagerness for Hamilton’s Ferrari move.

Mercedes’ condemnation spread across social media as fans turned up in numbers to support Lewis Hamilton

Anywhere and everywhere Lewis Hamilton’s fans could express, they did! Most shared the same opinion as they blamed the Brackley team for the poor treatment of the 39-year-old and their supposed favoritism toward Russell.

The fans on X started sharing their reactions on the news the LH army is speaking their truth on LinkedIn as well.

The fans are unanimously calling the team out for the current internal scenario. Perhaps it will only get worse before he moves to the Italian team.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka

Mahim Suhalka is an F1 journalist at the SportsRush. With an ever-growing love for the sport since 2019, he became a part of the industry two years ago and since then has written over 2200 pieces. A Lewis Hamilton fan through and through and with Hamilton's loyalties shifting to Ferrari, so will his. Apart from F1, he is a Football fanatic having played the sport and represented his state in various tournaments as he still stays in touch with the sport. Always a sports enthusiast Mahim is now translating his passion into words.

Read more from Mahim Suhalka

Share this article

Don’t miss these