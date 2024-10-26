mobile app bar

Mercedes to Play Brave Gamble in Qualifying to Give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell an Edge at Mexico GP

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Great Britain, 44 in Mercedes AMG F1 W15 E Performance, MEX, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of Mexico City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Free Practice

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Great Britain, 44 in Mercedes AMG F1 W15 E Performance, MEX, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of Mexico City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Free Practice | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Heading into Free Practice 3 in Mexico, all 10 teams have the same number of hard, medium, and soft tire sets available. However, as reported by former strategist turned broadcaster Bernie Collins, Mercedes adopted a different strategy in FP3 with their tire choices.

During the live coverage of FP3 on Sky Sports F1, Collins, who was in the pitlane, reported that she believes Mercedes is going to use only four sets of soft tires in qualifying to save two sets of fresh medium tires (by not using the mediums in FP3) for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

In contrast, she predicted that other teams could opt to use one set of mediums and one set of softs in FP3 to have one extra set of softs available for their drivers. While this could be a disadvantage for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in qualifying, they could benefit in the race on Sunday.

“Everyone has two sets of medium tires left. The teams in this session could be split. Some will run the medium tyre and have one medium for the race, but five softs for qualifying. Or some, like Mercedes, will run two softs in this session, so will only have four softs for qualifying but two mediums for the race,” Collins reported.

This strategy could turn out to be a masterstroke for Mercedes for Sunday’s race, however, that will depend on whether they can achieve the desired grid position in qualifying with one less set of soft tires.

Most of the time the teams save five sets of soft tires for qualifying. Because while they all try to get through Q1 on a single tire-set, they do prefer the luxury of having two sets available each for Q2 and Q3. But in this case, if Mercedes finds itself on the verge of dropping out of Q2 on a single set of soft tires, they will need to use an extra set, which will then leave them with only one set for the final part of qualifying.

However, Mercedes do need to resort to such strategies because they are not on par with the race pace of the Ferraris, the McLarens, and the Red Bulls, so having two sets of medium tires for the race will give them more room to play with in terms of race strategy.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these