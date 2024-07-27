Mercedes’ Tribute Car for the ‘Greatest Driver to Never Win F1 Title’ Fetches $3.7M in Auction

The 2010 edition Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss was sold at RM Sotheby’s auction earlier today and fetched a staggering winning bid of $3.7 million (approx.). The 1950s-inspired sports car was a tribute to the legendary Sir Stirling Moss, who was one of the Silver Arrows’ most decorated drivers.

The SLR is a one-of-a-kind range from Mercedes-Benz. The German automobile giants launched the Stirling Moss edition as a tribute to Moss’ 1955 Mille Miglia win in the namesake SLR 300.

This particular variant of the SLR, that went under the hammer, boasts a powerful 5.4 liter supercharged V8 engine capable of producing 641 hp. The frame of the car is supported by a carbon-fiber monocoque and the SLR has a five-speed automatic transmission.

The SLR also resembles the storied legacy of McLaren and Mercedes in the world of motorsport. It was a collaboration between the duo that produced one of the most iconic flagship supercars of the 2000s. The Stirling Moss edition was only limited to 75 cars. Naturally, its auction price was going to be way clear of its $1.01 million price tag by Mercedes.

Why Stirling Moss is considered to be one of the greatest in F1 to never win a title

It is fair to say that Sir Stirling Moss is considered an icon of motorsport – not just Formula 1. In a career that spanned fourteen years, Moss won a staggering 212 races for many iconic manufacturers. Sixteen of those wins came in the form of F1 Grands Prix.

Throughout his career, he entered over sixty races in F1 but retired from 50% of those. This is what makes his tally of 16 race wins one of the most impressive the sport has seen. Yet, he never won a Formula 1 world championship. Moss finished second in the championship on four occasions (1955, 1956, 1957 and 1958).

Pure #F1 gold in 72sec, filmed #OnThisDay 66 years ago: a wonderful little @BritishPathe film of the ’56 #ItalianGP, complete with glorious footage of winner Stirling Moss, champion Juan Manuel Fangio, hero Peter Collins, & the old Monza banking.pic.twitter.com/zvCZ8mhF0H — Matt Bishop ️‍ (@TheBishF1) September 2, 2022

He came closest to winning the coveted F1 title in 1956. Reigning world champion, Juan Manuel Fangio, however, went on to pick up the fourth of his five world titles, as fellow Briton, Peter Collins gave up his car to allow the Argentinian to grab the points required to beat Moss at Monza.