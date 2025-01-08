mobile app bar

“Michael Didn’t Differentiate Between Max and Mick”: Jos Verstappen on Schumacher and Max’s Relationship

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Jos Verstappen(L), Michael Schumacher(R)

Credits: IMAGO / Thomas Melzer

When Michael Schumacher made his debut at Benetton in 1991, he became Jos Verstappen’s teammate and the two got quite close. As a result, their families intertwined and a young Max Verstappen got to grow up with the legendary German driver around.

Until recently, Jos never spoke much about the relationship he shared with Michael, but his recent revelation suggested that the former Ferrari driver held Max in quite high regard. Per the 52-year-old Dutchman, Michael never treated Max any differently from his own son Mick.

“If he had something to say, he told them both,” Jos said in an interview. “It’s quite possible that Max also benefited from these experiences.”

Over the years, several comparisons have been made between Michael and Max, especially when it comes to their driving styles. Both are aggressive and have a ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude when it comes to their approach to winning races.

However, Jos insisted that they have more in common off the track. “Max has a lot in common with Michael. Uncompromising on the racetrack, but kind, sensitive, and caring as a private person,” Jos continued.

Max could match Michael

Max has been the most dominant driver in F1 over the past few years. He won his first Championship in 2021 and followed it with three more victories. His rise to the top has been meteoric, and at just 27 years old, he has achieved more than most drivers do in their entire careers.

If he decides to continue in F1 beyond 2028, when his current contract expires, and if Red Bull continues to deliver Championship-level cars, Max could surpass Michael’s career achievements. Sadly, Michael, who treated Max like his own, could not witness the young Dutchman’s success in F1.

Just two years before Max made his F1 debut, Michael suffered a tragic skiing accident that left him bedridden, as he remains today. Michael’s health condition remains unknown, but due to the close relationship between the Verstappen and Schumacher families, it is possible that Max knows more about the German’s condition.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

