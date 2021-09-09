“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here”– Michael Schumacher’s wife gives rare update on his condition in Netflix documentary

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here”– Michael Schumacher’s wife, who chooses his husband’s privacy, has given a rare health update.

Michael Schumacher has been away from the public eye ever since he suffered a severe brain injury after a horrific skiing accident in 2013. His wife Corrina Schumacher has asserted the seven-time world champion’s right to privacy; therefore, only a few trusted allies have access to him.

The only source for Schumacher’s health updates for the fans so far was Jean Todt, but now, with Schumacher’s Netflix documentary set to release next week, Corrina in the documentary has given a rare update on her husband’s condition.

“Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find,” she said. “We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy.”

“We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will.”

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said.”

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. “Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

What will be in the documentary?

The documentary was set to release last year, but the pandemic delayed its schedule. But the real intent of the documentary is to release some unseen footage of Schumacher from his career days and deep insight into his legacy and persona.

The seven-time world champion is probably the still most adored F1 driver ever, and this documentary is going to be a celebration of his legacy in a career spanning almost two decades.