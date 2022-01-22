“Michael Masi should not be thrown out”– Former F1 champion believes FIA Race Director did everything right in Abu Dhabi

Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve thinks Michael Masi did everything right in his capacity to conclude the 2021 season.

In the 2021 season, Michael Masi was massively scrutinized for his decisions during the final laps of the last race of the calendar year. The series of judgements by him, in the end, resulted in max Verstappen’s championship win.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton, who was also vying for the title at that time was allegedly snubbed for the title as claimed by Mercedes and fans.

Amidst massive criticism towards Masi, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve feels the FIA race director took the right calls. He also feels that Masi shouldn’t be fired from his job.

“Michael Masi should not be thrown out,” 1997 World Champion Villeneuve told Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport. “He was working under high pressure from two team bosses, especially from [Toto] Wolff, who kept shouting in Masi’s ear in the last five laps.

“Masi ended up continuing to do everything right after that Safety Car phase. The only thing he might have done differently was to let the lapped drivers make up their lost ground a lap earlier. But it was good to let the race resume.

“It seems that there should be clear rules at the moment or perhaps permanent race stewards. The alternative is to allow everything and let the drivers beat each other after accidents, as happens in America!”

Michael Masi and FIA investigation

Now, ahead of the new season, FIA’s new president Ben Suleyman has promised reforms ahead of the 2022 season. Moreover, a new investigation is also promised over the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 results.

These promises are seen to be a part of bringing Hamilton back under the confidence. The seven-time world champion has not made any appearance among the F1 fraternity since the end of the 2021 season.

