1998 season’s Ferrari F300 of Michael Schumacher is now up for Sale for 4.9 Million Dollars

Ferrari F300 that Michael Schumacher drove in the year 1998 and finished second in the standings is available for sale for $4.9 Million.

Michael Schumacher drove the Ferrari F300 in the season 1998. Although he lost the championship to McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen, the car can now be at your home for $4.9 million.

The 1998 season was a pretty amazing season. Heikkinen won the first four races out of six helping him create a lead in the driver’s championship. However, a strong mid-season from Schumacher put the drivers on level going into the last two races.

Pole man Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) stalled on the grid & started last. After charging through the field, the German suffered a race ending puncture on lap 31, which meant Mika Hakkinen became World Champion. Japanese GP, Suzuka, 1st November 1998. #F1pic.twitter.com/ZdnpIhUxSa — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) November 1, 2021

The last two races at your home

Going into the last two races, Hakkinen won in the Luxembourg Grand Prix due to which the Danish international took a four-point lead.

Also Read: Max Verstappen not ruling out Mercedes despite their continued struggles

Going into Japan, Schumacher took the pole position with a strong showing. However, he stalled on the grid and eventually suffered a puncture after going over the debris giving Hakkinen the championship.

#OnThisDay in 1998, Mika Hakkinen earned a 4-point lead in the race for the drivers’ title after his win at the #LuxembourgGP. The Finn was level on 80 points with Michael Schumacher prior to the race. David Coulthard finished in P3 to secure a double podium for the team. 🏆🇱🇺 pic.twitter.com/lOeXKo58SM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 27, 2021

The Season finale Michael Schumacher Ferrari for Sale

The car for sale is in fact the one he drove in the Suzuka season finale. Car stalling, tire puncture, gravel touch, the car has seen it all. Schumacher also drove this iconic car winning the pole position and finishing second in Luxembourg.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz wonders why nobody is talking about Red Bull engine

Ferrari F300, chassis 189 is now up for sale for a whopping $4,900,000 via DuPont Registry. The car is not legal to drive around, so you will not be able to impress your crush. However, it will be a great addition to keep it at home and recall the good old days.