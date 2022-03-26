“Red Bull had more top speed than us”– Carlos Sainz wonders why nobody is talking about Red Bull engine

Ferrari and Red Bull are currently riding the F1 2022 season tide, but Carlos Sainz wonders why all the focus is on their speed.

During the first race of the season, Ferrari and Red Bull looked league apart from the rest of the grid. The picture is predicted to be repeated in Saudi Arabia too.

While Ferrari won the race, Red Bull looked favourable to taking P3 and 4 from Bahrain until horror struck them. Thus, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz wondered why nobody was talking about Red Bull’s engine this year.

“Red Bull had more top speed than us and nobody is talking about the Honda engine,” Sainz noted when talking to the press present. “It seems that the Ferrari engine is top, but Red Bull was five kilometers per hour ahead of us. You have to talk about others, not just Ferrari.”

Red Bull this year developed their own engine after Honda left F1 before the start of the 2022 season. Though, the Japanese manufacturers allowed Red Bull to use their IP.

So, under the engine freeze, Red Bull, with minimum resources, managed to build their own engine. However, there is little support to them from Japan too.

Carlos Sainz made a reliability dig at Red Bull

Meanwhile, Sainz also knows how to make a good laugh out of their rivals. During Friday’s press conference, Max Verstappen joked that Ferrari is undoubtedly the slowest car on the grid.

Sainz made the coldest comeback by saying: “And the Red Bull is the most reliable.” The dig was referenced to both Red Bull cars had to retire due to technical faults.

Moreover, AlphaTauri, the sister team of Red Bull, saw Pierre Gasly’s car catching fire. Nevertheless, Red Bull and AlphaTauri now claim that they have solved their issues.

Red Bull statement on double retirement in Bahrain: “Both cars suffered lack of fuel pressure. Correct amount of fuel in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel. We’ve taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend.” — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) March 25, 2022

Now, Ferrari and Red Bull would be once again vying for the win on Sunday. If Ferrari repeats its Bahrain dominance, then the title chances for them start seeming real.

