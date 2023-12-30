Michael Schumacher ‘Accused’ of Stealing a “Hundred Buck” Plate From His Favorite Chef

While people have seen multiple shades of Michael Schumacher, he once inadvertently stole a plate from his favorite chef. Dave Freeman, a chef who served in F1, has revealed to BBC how the seven-time champion stole one of his Sushi plates that cost him $100.

Freeman revealed the details of this hilarious anecdote that strengthened his bond with Schumacher. He stated, “I bought this really nice black Japanese plate just for Michael to make it extra special. This one time, unfortunately when his mother died, we were in San Marino.”

Freeman cited that he got to know that Schumacher took the plate with him and had food in it on his plane before keeping it at his home. When he asked the driver’s physio about the same, he understood that the German kept it at his home. This made him exclaim, “Oh, that’s nice, it cost me a hundred quid.”

Following this, when Freeman encountered Schumacher in Monaco, he confronted the Ferrari legend playfully. He stated,

“I said ‘Where’s my plate, you thief’ and we had a really good laugh over it.”

The plate was special because Freeman had got it, especially because of Schumacher’s love for his Japanese cuisine. The seven-time champion often used to have a plate of sushi made by the 59-year-old chef after qualifying everywhere they went.

Freeman had been serving several teams after his stint in the Army got uninteresting for him. He has served the culinary needs of many top drivers at teams like Tyrrell, Jordan, BAR, Williams, Honda, Force India, Brawn, McLaren, Red Bull, and Toro Rosso. It was during his Honda days when Schumacher often enjoyed the Freeman’s special Sushi.

Not only Michael Schumacher, but many were fans of Dave Freeman’s Japanese delicacies

Dave Freeman was once called in the Ferrari garage because ‘Michael Schumacher wanted a picture’ with him. The German driver stated when Freeman went into Ferrari’s garage, “Dave, I just wanted to say thank you very much. I’d like a picture.”

Freeman cited that he got it signed by the seven-time champion with “To my sushi” written as a caption. The 59-year-old has framed and preserved the autographed picture now. Just like Schumacher, many other drivers were fans of Freeman’s sushi and Japanese delicacies.

Even Williams’ Juan-Pablo Montoya liked the Californian rolls he prepared. Freeman highlighted that he did it for seven drivers and thus he had the responsibility of ensuring their health doesn’t get affected.

With F1 being a high-profile sport and drivers the center of attraction, whatever they eat is crucial for their performance. Thus, Freeman had to be cognizant of balancing the delicacy and diet needs of all drivers he prepared and served food.