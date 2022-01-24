“The trust we share is worth more than any piece of paper”: Red Bull boss opens up about the team’s strong relationship with Max Verstappen

Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists that the team shares a special bond with Max Verstappen that they all value more than any contract.

Verstappen has spent his entire F1 career under the Red Bull umbrella. His first involvement in a Grand Prix weekend came behind a Toro Rosso (Red Bull’s sister team) wheel at the 2014 Japanese GP. He took part in a practice session in Suzuka, to prepare for his first full season with the team in 2015.

In 2016, he was given the nod to replace Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull, where he won the Spanish GP in his debut race. Doing so, he became the youngest ever race winner in F1, at the age of 18.

Since then, he’s been an ever present figure at the Austria team. And his rise to the top has been meteoric to say the least. In 2021, he ousted Lewis Hamilton to become Red Bull’s first Drivers’ Champion since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

It’s safe to say that the Red Bull environment helped Verstappen grow as a driver. They always catered to the Dutchman’s needs in the team, and often prioritized him over others.

Verstappen repaid the faith shown in him by winning the Championship last season. And in the immediate aftermath, made it clear that he wanted to stay in Milton-Keynes forever.

Relationships are not about contracts, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner

After Verstappen crossed took the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi last December, he took to the radio to express his gratitude towards the team.

“I said on the radio on the in-lap, I want to do this with this team for another 10 to 15 years,” said Verstappen. Since then, many people have asked if the 24-year old would indeed be offered a ’15 year contract’ at Red Bull.

Horner put an end to these questions by talking about Red Bull’s relationship with Max Verstappen.

“Relationships, I think, are not about contracts. It’s exactly about relationships,” he said. “And Max, he came into the team as almost a boy. And he’s grown into a young man, and he’s grown with the team.”

“I think the relationship we share, the trust we share in each other, is worth more than any piece of paper.”

“I look forward to racing with Max for many years to come and believe the best years are very much still to come.”

